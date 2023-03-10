 Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Were Very Texas on Thursday Night in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Concert Reviews

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Paint a Masterpiece at the Majestic Theatre

March 10, 2023 12:07PM

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros shine down on Dallas.
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros shine down on Dallas. Andrew Sherman
The tight pack known as Bob Weir & Wolf Bros made its way to  the historic Majestic Theatre in Dallas Thursday night for a sold-out concert. For those who somehow don’t know, Bob Weir was a co-founding member of the Grateful Dead and will lead Dead & Company on their final run later this year. And the Thursday night crowd was indeed grateful to get to see Weir perform his original music.

The Wolf Bros formed in 2018 as a trio with drummer Jay Lane — longtime Ratdog drummer and the original drummer for Primus — and bassist Don Was, who has four Grammys as a producer including two best album wins for his work with The Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt. After a tour and a pandemic, the Wolf Bros added keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, who's been playing in most of Weir's post-Dead projects, including Dead & Company. The original pedal steel player was Greg Leisz, who's played with everyone from Beck to Clapton. For this tour, though, it was Barry Sless on pedal steel. He's played alongside Weir in the band KINGFISH among other bands in the jam scene.

What gave this show another dimension was The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet with Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Sheldon Brown and Matthew Szemela on violin subbing for Mads Tolling. These players brought to life elements of the songs that had never been imagined in that arrangement.
click to enlarge
Bob Weir gets backing vocal support from Jay Lane.
Andrew Sherman

The Majestic was the perfect backdrop for the relaxed atmosphere, and the smell of marijuana was not as overwhelming as you'd expect. Fans who attended the two Austin shows said the energy in Dallas was much more intense, and the band's performance reflected the audience's excitement.
click to enlarge
The core members of Wolf Bros.
Andrew Sherman

One of the signature characteristics of live shows with the Grateful Dead and any subsequent Dead projects is that you never know what they will play. The Dallas setlist was Texas-centric: In all, five songs had Texas references. There was the Grateful Dead's "Jack Straw," "Odessa" (Ratdog), "Loser" (Jerry Garcia), "Truckin" (Grateful Dead) and the song every band loves to play in Dallas, "Deep Elem Blues."
click to enlarge
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros featuring the Wolf Pack.
Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge
Bob Weir in deep focus.
Andrew Sherman

"Dark Star" was also weaved into the set. The classic song by the Grateful Dead is an elusive anthem, seldom played but a beloved choice among fans. Many recorded versions of the song range from 10 to 30 minutes in length. The first two shows in Austin teased "Dark Star," but never actually played it. Other highlights of the night included a rare first set performance of "Lovelight" and a serene version of the Bob Dylan song "When I Paint My Masterpiece."
click to enlarge
Grammy-winning producer Don Was.
Andrew Sherman

Overall, the 75-year-old Weir is arguably better now with this band than ever. The group's "mature" era takes its time and better explores the use of vocals in the melody, with instruments seamlessly taking over the lead in a moment, then giving it back to Weir.
click to enlarge
Jeff Chimenti adding rich textures.
Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge
Jay Lane backing up Bobby.
Andrew Sherman
Weir once said, “I thought it would be a terribly romantic thing to run away and be a cowboy, which I did.” After hearing how natural this show felt in Dallas, Weir's cowboy status can be definitely be confirmed.
click to enlarge
Barry Sless on pedal steel guitar.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Bob Weir leads the band.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Bob Weir is a cowboy.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
The Wolfpack added another dimension to the music.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Bob Weir in deep focus.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Wolf Bros at the beautiful Majestic Theatre.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Wolf Bros scaled down.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Weir ended the show by saying, "We'll be back."
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
This night was all vibes.
Andrew Sherman
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Andrew Sherman, aka Drewlio Photo, is a concert photographer and videographer in Dallas. He also hosts the Dallas Famous podcast on Deep Ellum Radio and enjoys early set times and well-lit clubs.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation