Dallas-Based Christian Artist Releases Bizarre Paean to Donald Trump

Natasha Owens' new single "The Chosen One," which uses suspiciously Christ-like imagery to describe the former president, is easily one of the weirdest songs about Trump we've ever heard.
June 6, 2024
Former President Donald Trump is the muse of Dallas Christian artist Natasha Owens.
Former President Donald Trump is the muse of Dallas Christian artist Natasha Owens. Gage Skidmore

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty last week of 34 counts of falsifying business records, much to the dismay of his loyal followers.

This might seem like a massive blow to his perceived credibility and character, but think of it this way: Trump is far from the first polarizing public figure to go to trial and be found guilty. You may recall a man by the name of Jesus Christ, who was convicted of blasphemy and sentenced to death some 2,000 years ago.

If that interpretation offends you, don't crucify us. We're just the messenger. Dallas-based contemporary Christian artist Natasha Owens beat us to the punch on that one on Wednesday with her new single, “The Chosen One.”

Trump is, of course, the titular character here. That might seem sacrilegious, but Owens made sure to get ahead of that with the very first lyric of the song: “I’m not saying he’s something divine.”
The message of “The Chosen One” is that even though Trump has “messed up bigly,” Owens will stand with him regardless because he is anointed by God to save America.

The chorus goes, “He’s only human / Like you and me / Just a chosen one / The chosen one.”

In other words, “What if Trump was one of us?”

The idea of being called by God has always been a recurring motif in Owens’ work, though it typically had more to do with herself than her “Chosen One.” Between 2013 and 2021, she released four Christian contemporary albums (plus a Christmas album) that largely hit on themes of doing all things through Christ who strengthens her and whatnot.

“He doesn’t call the equipped. He equips who He calls,” Owens writes on her website. “That has stuck with me and given me the courage to do what He’s called me to.”

Her 2022 album, American Patriot, displayed a sharp pivot. Though religious themes are still present on this record, nationalism is front and center. Covers of songs like “God Bless the USA,” “God Bless America” and even “The Star Spangled Banner” take up most of the album. One of the original songs is “Stand for Life,” an anti-abortion anthem we listened to so you don't have to.

There are zero religious lyrics on “Trump Won," a single she released after American Patriot that's about exactly what you think it is. So if anything, “The Chosen One” is something of a return to form.

Despite the anti-blasphemy disclaimer at the beginning of the song, it can be tricky to tell which lines refer to God and which refer to Trump. “There’s only one God and he’s still on the throne” is sung shortly after a reference to America’s real leader. Trump is also said to have been greeted with “a Judas kiss.” (She name-dropped Judas but forgot to mention Jesus, by the way. This song’s bona fides as Christian worship music are getting a little dicey.)

Owens released a music video to go with the song. The video splices together clips of some of Trump’s finest moments (such as that time Jimmy Fallon tousled his hair) alongside stock footage of sunsets, horses and lions. The buildup to the final chorus culminates with a photo of Owens alongside Trump, wearing a dress emblazoned with his name and giving a thumbs up.

Owens isn’t the first artist to dedicate her career to Trump. The Deplorable Choir’s original song “Real Women Vote for Trump” went viral in 2020 for its far-right subject matter and, we regret to report, unstoppable earworm of a chorus.

Owens stands out for having an established, pre-Trump brand and throwing it away to write songs about the guy from The Apprentice with the same reverence she used to reserve for Jesus.

That, to us, is far more insane than the actual content of “The Chosen One.”

Natasha Owens did not respond to our request for comment.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
