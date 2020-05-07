Marc Rebillet Announces Nationwide Drive-In Tour

Marc Rebillet has moved on from Dallas to New York City, but he's just as prone as ever to perform shirtless.

While the future of live music remains uncertain, and some sources predict there will be no large concerts until 2021, one Dallas musician found a way to continue touring around the lockdowns.

This Monday, famed electronic musician Marc Rebillet announced via Twitter that he'll be embarking on a national tour making stops in five cities, starting June 11. The venues are all drive-in theaters, which Rebillet says will help keep crowds at a safe distance, where they'll be able to dance in their seats and rock out in their own cars à la Wayne's World.

His management calls it the "first-ever proper US drive-in tour."

Rebillet is known as "Loop Daddy," and his outlandish improvisational style earned him a massive following online. It's only fitting that the innovator, whose hits include "Work That Ass for Daddy," "Stop That Rape" and last month's "Essential Workers Anthem" would find a way around the pandemic.

In the announcement video, Rebillet said that the concerts would stick to strict guidelines.

"Social distancing observed, my team and I have been working super, super hard to put this together quickly and assure it happens safely and responsibly," he said. "We just would not be able to do this if we didn't adhere to a pretty strict and rigorous list of rules."

Those rules, as reported by CNN, include a safe distance between cars, while guests are expected to stay inside the cars with their windows rolled down only 2 inches as the music plays through an FM transmitter. Staff will be in masks and gloves, and tickets only sold online. Restrooms are only to be used in 15-minute intervals. The venues also requests that anyone with any exposure to COVID-19, or with a fever, should stay home.

The tour will open in Charlotte, continuing through Kansas City, Tulsa and Forth Worth before ending in Houston on July 3.

Rebillet said he will roam around the venue and concertgoers will be able to see him through their windshields.

"It'll be me, out there, doing a show," he said. "Since everyone is going to be forced to be in their cars, I'll be able to do a lot of running around, 'interacting' with the audience, just by doing my thing."

The musician has always made lemons out of things like pandemics and layoffs. He became a full-time entertainer after getting fired at the end of 2017 from the call center where he worked. Rebillet received three months’ severance pay, and he used that time to craft his new career.

“I’m driven by irrelevance — the fear that one day I’ll be back working in a call center,” he told the Observer in April of last year. “I wanted to finally make this thing happen, so I put myself into this free fall where I have to get a gig or I won’t make rent.”