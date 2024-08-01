Party Like It’s 2015: Chainsmokers Play a Surprise Set in Deep Ellum

The Chainsmokers were in town and played a surprise set at a surprising venue on Wednesday night: Bottled Blonde.
The ubiquitous duo, with hits such as "Closer" and "Something Just Like This," are in town to promote Jaja tequila, a brand they co-own, with a bottle singing at Spec's in Dallas.
The band later stopped by the popular Deep Ellum bar for a pop-up show.
These shows seem to be becoming more frequent in Deep Ellum. Keith Urban played a surprise show at Club Dada in May, and Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH played the week before that at The Factory.
The Chainsmokers took a quick break from their steady stream of tour dates for the pit stop in Dallas.
At midnight, they DJed a set at Bottled Blonde, including their own hits, as singer Drew Taggart sang live; the energy in the venue was high and the crowd ate it up. They didn’t just play the hits, either; the band showed off their talent as excellent DJs. The Chainsmokers showed they are much more than a couple of pretty faces with a few big hits.
The biggest surprise of the night was the venue, however. Bottled Blonde is not a live music venue and is generally known as a sports and bottle-service club. It was packed elbows to assholes on Wednesday night as rumors made the rounds that the band would stop by for a secret show. That didn’t stop the hustling staff from being cheerful and having fun.
The crowd was friendly and folks were chatty. With bottle girls flying overhead with sparklers and a highly entertaining DJ set, it felt like being in a Vegas club for the night. On a Wednesday.
For those complaining Deep Ellum isn’t cool anymore, or those who for some reason decided that Deep Ellum is up-and-coming, Bottled Blonde, of all bars, showed us that the neighborhood still has what it takes to show up and show out. Again, on a Wednesday.