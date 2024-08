Party Like It’s 2015: Chainsmokers Play a Surprise Set in Deep Ellum

click to enlarge The Chainsmokers brought a smoking set to Deep Ellum on Wednesday. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge The famed New York duo was in town to promote their line of tequila, Jaja. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge The crowd turned out for The Chainsmokers, even if no one was certain it was happening. Charles Farmer

click to enlarge Bottled Blonde was still blonding, but with a famous band. Charles Farmer

The Chainsmokers were in town and played a surprise set at a surprising venue on Wednesday night: Bottled Blonde.The ubiquitous duo, with hits such as "Closer" and "Something Just Like This," are in town to promote Jaja tequila, a brand they co-own, with a bottle singing at Spec's in Dallas.The band later stopped by the popular Deep Ellum bar for a pop-up show.These shows seem to be becoming more frequent in Deep Ellum. Keith Urban played a surprise show at Club Dada in May, and Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH played the week before that at The Factory.The Chainsmokers took a quick break from their steady stream of tour dates for the pit stop in Dallas.At midnight, they DJed a set at Bottled Blonde, including their own hits, as singer Drew Taggart sang live; the energy in the venue was high and the crowd ate it up. They didn’t just play the hits, either; the band showed off their talent as excellent DJs. The Chainsmokers showed they are much more than a couple of pretty faces with a few big hits.The biggest surprise of the night was the venue, however. Bottled Blonde is not a live music venue and is generally known as a sports and bottle-service club. It was packed elbows to assholes on Wednesday night as rumors made the rounds that the band would stop by for a secret show. That didn’t stop the hustling staff from being cheerful and having fun.The crowd was friendly and folks were chatty. With bottle girls flying overhead with sparklers and a highly entertaining DJ set, it felt like being in a Vegas club for the night. On a Wednesday.For those complaining Deep Ellum isn’t cool anymore, or those who for some reason decided that Deep Ellum is up-and-coming , Bottled Blonde, of all bars, showed us that the neighborhood still has what it takes to show up and show out. Again, on a Wednesday.