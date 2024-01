The Dallas Observer Music Critics' Picks for Best Albums of 2023

Preston Jones



It gets harder as you get older to find new music to love, because as has been reported to death, adults over age 30 are less interested in finding new music and instead grow increasingly attached to the songs they associate with their youth.So this is how we come to have violent disdain for whatever new thing making its way to our ears against our will, unless it’s reminiscent of the soundtrack to our past, the way “throwback” artists prey with finesse on our proclivity for familiarity.This is why it’s good to turn to others for recommendations rather than trusting that what music execs are pushing onto the radio is representative of the current musical landscape at large.And, not to brag, but as music writers we are required to listen to music for a living, and naturally have an investment in current culture. Before you comment about our shitty taste, bear in mind we didn’t listen to ALL albums out there; these are just our favorites from what we heard this year, so send us some recs.Here are our music writers’ favorite albums from 2023:Janelle Monae,Jessie Ware,Blondshell,Lil Yachty,Sufjan Stevens,Polyphonic Spree,Jenny Lewis,Jess Williamson,Raul Malo,Ben Folds,Chuquimamani Condori,Blake Mills,Tirzah,Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist,ML Buch,Daniel Bachman,Blue Lake,Arthur Russell,Lucy Railton,Masahiro Takahashi,UFOm,JPEGMAFIA x Danny Brown,Various Artists,Eugene Carchesio & Adam Betts,DJ K,Jules Reidy,Laurel Halo,MIKE,Nourished by Time,Jana Winderen,Everything released on contemporary music label Sawyer Editions, including its stellar new field recording imprint, Sawyer Spaces (start with Sarah Ruth's).BigXThaPlug,BigXThaPlug,Rakim Al-Jabbaar,Gunna Meize,Star Music & Sanit Row,RoadRun CMoe,Mac K The K Baby,xBValentine,Dorrough Music,Montana 700,SZA,Karol G,Tainy,Maluma,Carin Leon,Rawayana,Drake,Myke Towers,Becky G,Daniel Caesar,Daisy Jones & the Six,Morgan Wade,Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway,Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit,Bella White,The New Pornographers,Allison Russell,Brennen Leigh,Larkin Poe,Christone "Kingfish" Ingram,Broke String Burnett,Favorite country music album of the past decade, bar none. Equal parts dusty, mysterious, and beautiful.TJ Novak,TJ Novak, formerly Astro James, released a steady stream of singles last year, working up to an album release.has equal parts "New Orleans street parade" and "listless wanderer."Hugh Trimble & the Atomic Ranch Band,Formerly of Sisterman, Hugh Trimble is one of my favorite living lyricists. To listen to him is to love him and be fulfilled.Hevy Ben$, Right Now,A concept artist at heart, Hevy Ben$’ EP details his real-life redemption tale.Zoe Cimino,Zoe Cimino’s first single from her upcoming debut is pregnant with potential, echoing the sound of Dallas’ pride and joy, St. Vincent.ceci ceci,Shout out Nicaragua. ceci ceci makes some of the best dance music in town. Every song is a certified banger, and if you haven't been to one of her performances you should get on that directly. Dallas is lucky to have her.Penny and Dime,Something about Penny and Dime makes one feel endless. Infinite like the idea of an ocean or a horizon far away.CURL,Dallas’ favorite post-punk band. Storytelling in the shade of Morrissey or Joy Division.Hellen,EPHellen sounds as if Sonic Youth, Washed Out, Animal Collective and Daniel Johnston all fell in a lo-fi blender.Honin,I loved this EP. Honin’s music is dreamy as all get-out but still approachable. It will paint pictures in your brain and leave them there.Pearl Earl,Pearl Earl is the first band one thinks of in North Texas (and beyond) for psychedelic shoegazey pop wizardry. Their newest recordis further proof of this mastery.Paint My Bedroom Black,Raye,Gracie Abrams,Kelly Clarkson,(Deluxe Version)Dominic Fike,Chelsea Cutler,Janelle Monae,Abraham Alexander,Renee Rapp,Niall Horan,Leroyce,BigX ,Rakim Al Jabbaar,Pierce Washington,Honey Daii,BigX,Devy Stonez,P$O Kwame,Spike Chester,Nojo Wallace,Cécile Mclorin Salvant,Emile Mosseri,Caroline Polachek,. 2023 Broadway Cast Recording,Sufjan Stevens,Caroline Rose,Gorillaz,Jessie Ware,Mitski,Janelle Monae,Little Mazarn,Lindsey Verrill is originally from Dallas, but her Little Mazarn project started in Austin.is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful and compelling folk albums to come out this year. It scalpels right through the recent deluge of cookie-cutter bedroom folk music we hear from Phoebe Bridgers wannabes on TikTok and scratches the same itch that Songs: Ohia, Bill Callahan and Nick Drake do. This record is refreshing, and I am excited for what the future has in store for Verrill and the other half of Little Mazarn, Jeff Johnston.Liv.e,Aunty Rayzor,Yatsu,Mya Byrne,Chapter Black Saga,RXK Nephew,Snow Strippers,Silicone Prairie,Donzii,EP“RIDE IT” by LustSickPuppyHyperpop had its share of copycats, but it also had its share of artists who saw countless possibilities and made them happen. LustSickPuppy is one of them, and thank God for it. When you listen to this song, you get remnants of SPK, Atari Teenage Riot, Slipknot, Josh Wink, Peaches and Princess Nokia. It’s heavy, but it also has a good party vibe.Yatsu,This record is a masterclass of powerviolence. Do you like the way Man is the Bastard incorporated elements of industrial and harsh noise music to the genre? You’ll like “It’s Already Happening Here.” Like the brevity of bands like Infest? You’ll like “FOMO & Sickness.” Want something more metallic? Listen to “The Whites of Spring.”boygenius,Mitski,Laufey,Lana Del Rey,Various Artists,(Original Soundtrack)NewJeans,Paramore,Chappell Roan,Mitski,SZA,boygenius,Super Terror,Lana Del Rey,Dominic Fike,Abraham Alexander,Caroline Polachek,Vincent Neil Emerson,Chappell Roan,Young Dean,Frozen Soul,ThecompilationHannah Jagadu,Lily Taylor,FIT, "Pleasure + Pain"Jacks Haupt, "SOLA"Revolvers, "Lentamente"