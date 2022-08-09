Fair Park Plans to Host More Concerts and Bring More Business to Deep Ellum

The calendar for live shows in Dallas is going to look a lot busier and different in the coming month.Live Nation Entertainment and Broadway Dallas (formerly Dallas Summer Musicals) announced a new partnership to bring more live entertainment to Music Hall at Fair Park, according to statements from both entities.Broadway Dallas' president and chief executive officer, Ken Novice, said the deal will allow the historic Fair Park theater to keep the place busier in between touring, Broadway-grade musical productions."While Broadway performances take up a significant portion of our calendar, there are dozens of weeks each year where the venue sits empty," Novice wrote in a released statement. "This new partnership with Live Nation will help ensure that the Music Hall is occupied as much as possible with diverse, world-class artists and that the legacy of this marvelous venue continues to grow."Anyone who attends shows at the Music Hall at Fair Park are familiar with the pockets of air between shows on the venue's calendar, which offer plenty of opportunities for more shows and audiences. The German art rock collective Kraftwerk performed to a sold-out crowd on June 28 at the Music Hall. The touring production of Disney'sdidn't open until July 20, according to the venue's calendar.The deal with Live Nation allows the two to bring more concerts and musicals to town in the coming months — such as the K-POP group LOONA at the end of August, R&B legends The O'Jays and The Commodores in the beginning of September and celebrity chef Alton Brown in December.It also opens the possibilities for new acts and groups to perform at the historic Fair Park venue starting next year. Those additional shows haven't been announced yet. Comedian Hasan Minhaj fromandis the most recent stand-up comic to perform a headlining show at the venue in 2021 as part of his 23-citytour."Our experience with shows at the Music Hall has been great," Live Nation Dallas market President Anthony Nicolaidis wrote. "We love the historic atmosphere of the venue and being part of the resurgence of the entire Fair Park district and the capacity offers a great option for artists to play."Novice said the expansion will also bring more job and revenue opportunities for part-time staff members and neighboring businesses as audiences attend more and more shows."The additional activity in the Music Hall results in more employment days for part-time event staff including ushers, ticket takers, security concessions staff, parking, personnel and our backstage productions crew," Novice wrote. "And I know that the restaurants in the growing Exposition Park area directly across the street from us and in Deep Ellum will benefit as well."