The Meme Keeps Giving: Dentonpalooza 4

It started as a meme, but for four years, Dentonpalooza has celebrated the college town's quirkiest residents.
June 21, 2024
The "Books for tall People sign" at Recycled Books is a famous spot in Denton.
The "Books for tall People sign" at Recycled Books is a famous spot in Denton. Daniel Rodrigue
The hits keep coming as organizers prepare for Dentonpalooza 4 — the annual celebration of all things quirky, odd and downright silly about this small town just north of the dial. If there were any doubt that Denton was capable of producing enough memorable characters and talking points to keep a festival going each year with no repeated acts, this year’s announcement should squash that skepticism.

“That would be hilarious, right?” Joey Liechty, the event’s original coordinator and creator, told the Observer in 2021 as he geared up for the first Dentonpalooza, recalling how the event originally came together. The idea started as an online joke when Liechty created a poster of what a Denton-centric festival would include.

Four years later, the fest is going strong and has raised a total of $26K for various charities, with 100% of all ticket sales this year benefiting the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative (a charity that covers the cost of medical insurance for artists around town), The Art Room (a nonprofit therapy art space available at no cost to individuals with a therapist’s referral) and Leukemia Texas.

James “Shep” Shepard is one of four volunteers, including Liechty, who contribute regularly to a running list of potential characters and ideas for the event’s now-iconic poster.

“It’s a wonderful group to be a part of. Lots of respect shown to all ideas,” Shepard says.

The event takes place Oct. 12 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton. Tickets are $20 at prekindle.com.

Performers this year include ’80s-inspired duo Aura; “the Dans who only play at Dan’s,” Daniel Markham and Daniel Rush Folmer; power pop band Darstar; and headliner The Riverboat Gamblers. Also in tow for the fest will be the online collective and video project Everything Is Terrible, a group that curates surreal and funny videos from found footage and specializes in bizarre, obscure and often low-quality VHS tapes and clips from various sources.

Here are some of the Dentonpalooza 4 jokes and references, for those left scratching their heads by the festival's concept:
Dentonpalooza


The Mad Max Truck

“He’s a townie who woke up one day and started making a weird car. It shoots fire!” Liechty says of Dentonite Tyler Cunningham, who drives a memorable truck around town he calls Witness.


Golden Jesus Chili

This references Denton’s unofficial chili cook-off that’s been going on for over a decade at the homes of various locals.


Exhuming Dead Festivals

In April, the Fry Street Fair, a music festival that took place on Fry Street in the heart of the college town’s music scene, was exhumed after 17 years, but this time under a different organizer. It stirred a bit of controversy after it was abruptly announced that the festival would come back without any real blessing from Delta Lodge, the event’s original organizer.


Craft Beer Interlopers

For years, Midway Mart has been a beloved craft beer stop for locals. Located on the corner of Carroll Boulevard and Hickory Street, it sits just a can's toss from the downtown square. In early April, an out-of-town competitor opened directly next to Midway Mart and has posted about putting the small beer shop out of business and responding aggressively to negative social media comments. Locals have come together in high numbers to lament the opening of this business, sharing memes and disappointment on social media.


The Mayor Genuinely Enjoying the Band Korn

Denton mayor Gerard Hudspeth is apparently buddies with and fans of the nu-metal band Korn. He’s posted a photo of himself with Reginald Arvizu, or "Fieldy,” on his Instagram account and even shared on Facebook that Korn’s drummer Ray Luzier supported his run for mayor.


Books for Tall People

Recycled Books is a beloved used book, record and CD shop on the square. You’ll always find something different each time you visit, and one unique little oddity is the shop’s “books for tall people” section, located entirely too high for even the most statuesque readers.


Ring in the New Year

For over a decade, fans of J.R.R. Tolkien have celebrated the new year by gathering to watch all three Lord of the Rings extended edition films, a task that takes all day.


The Dumbest Marathon

Another annual tradition in Denton on New Year's Day is this “dumb” marathon. For those who don’t have the attention span to watch three 4-hour movies back to back, this 26-mile hustle takes place on the square.


Follow @dentonaplooza on Instagram for the full schedule and list of vendors.
The "Books for tall People sign" at Recycled Books is a famous spot in Denton.
Daniel Rodrigue
Diamond Rodrigue
Contact: Diamond Rodrigue
