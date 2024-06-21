The Meme Keeps Giving: Dentonpalooza 4

“That would be hilarious, right?” Joey Liechty, the event’s original coordinator and creator, told the Observer in 2021 as he geared up for the first Dentonpalooza, recalling how the event originally came together. The idea started as an online joke when Liechty created a poster of what a Denton-centric festival would include.
Four years later, the fest is going strong and has raised a total of $26K for various charities, with 100% of all ticket sales this year benefiting the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative (a charity that covers the cost of medical insurance for artists around town), The Art Room (a nonprofit therapy art space available at no cost to individuals with a therapist’s referral) and Leukemia Texas.
James “Shep” Shepard is one of four volunteers, including Liechty, who contribute regularly to a running list of potential characters and ideas for the event’s now-iconic poster.
“It’s a wonderful group to be a part of. Lots of respect shown to all ideas,” Shepard says.
The event takes place Oct. 12 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton. Tickets are $20 at prekindle.com.
Performers this year include ’80s-inspired duo Aura; “the Dans who only play at Dan’s,” Daniel Markham and Daniel Rush Folmer; power pop band Darstar; and headliner The Riverboat Gamblers. Also in tow for the fest will be the online collective and video project Everything Is Terrible, a group that curates surreal and funny videos from found footage and specializes in bizarre, obscure and often low-quality VHS tapes and clips from various sources.
Here are some of the Dentonpalooza 4 jokes and references, for those left scratching their heads by the festival's concept:
“He’s a townie who woke up one day and started making a weird car. It shoots fire!” Liechty says of Dentonite Tyler Cunningham, who drives a memorable truck around town he calls Witness.
The Mad Max Truck
This references Denton’s unofficial chili cook-off that’s been going on for over a decade at the homes of various locals.
Golden Jesus Chili
In April, the Fry Street Fair, a music festival that took place on Fry Street in the heart of the college town’s music scene, was exhumed after 17 years, but this time under a different organizer. It stirred a bit of controversy after it was abruptly announced that the festival would come back without any real blessing from Delta Lodge, the event’s original organizer.
Exhuming Dead Festivals
For years, Midway Mart has been a beloved craft beer stop for locals. Located on the corner of Carroll Boulevard and Hickory Street, it sits just a can's toss from the downtown square. In early April, an out-of-town competitor opened directly next to Midway Mart and has posted about putting the small beer shop out of business and responding aggressively to negative social media comments. Locals have come together in high numbers to lament the opening of this business, sharing memes and disappointment on social media.
Craft Beer Interlopers
Denton mayor Gerard Hudspeth is apparently buddies with and fans of the nu-metal band Korn. He’s posted a photo of himself with Reginald Arvizu, or "Fieldy,” on his Instagram account and even shared on Facebook that Korn’s drummer Ray Luzier supported his run for mayor.
The Mayor Genuinely Enjoying the Band Korn
Recycled Books is a beloved used book, record and CD shop on the square. You’ll always find something different each time you visit, and one unique little oddity is the shop’s “books for tall people” section, located entirely too high for even the most statuesque readers.
Books for Tall People
For over a decade, fans of J.R.R. Tolkien have celebrated the new year by gathering to watch all three Lord of the Rings extended edition films, a task that takes all day.
Ring in the New Year
Another annual tradition in Denton on New Year's Day is this “dumb” marathon. For those who don’t have the attention span to watch three 4-hour movies back to back, this 26-mile hustle takes place on the square.
The Dumbest Marathon
Follow @dentonaplooza on Instagram for the full schedule and list of vendors.