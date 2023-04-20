Do You Wanna ... Get High? Toadies Celebrate 4/20 with a New Line of Edibles

I Come from the Watermelon is a new watermelon- and prickly pear-flavored 10 mg delta 9/10 mg THC gummy produced by Texas High Country. Made in Texas, the gummies are also vegan-friendly and are naturally derived from hemp without any synthetic additives.
In a press release for the timely offering, Texas High Country founder Andrew Clarkson said he and many from the company are longtime fans of the band, so reaching out to the Vaden Lewis-led outfit to propose a collab was “a no brainer.”
It’s likely that the company was aware of just how willing the Toadies have been to venture out into non-musical realms to connect with their fans in the marketplace. Since the 2014 release of Rubberneck Red, a crushable Toadies-themed brew from Fort Worth’s Martin House Brewing, the band has remained active in attaching its name to things that look cool on a merch table and taste pretty great too.
Along with a few more Martin House beers, including the must-try Bockslider, the past several years have also seen the band branch out into java with the release of Toadies Texas Pecan Coffee in 2018 and Dark Secret in 2021, roasted by Dallas’ Full City Rooster. Band bassist Doni Blair, who doesn't drink alcohol, helped drive the highly caffeinated offerings with local coffee guru Michael Wyatt.
"We like to team up with other independent Texas-based companies in exploring ways of reaching people..." – Mark Reznicek, Toadies drummer
The Toadies also introduced a line of graphic novels in 2021. Based on some of the band’s songs, including fan favorite “Tyler” and deep cuts “Jigsaw Girl” and “Queen of Scars,” the books are written by Lewis and illustrated by noted artist Lee Davis.
Beer, coffee and comics are all things that can be enjoyed after dropping the needle on a record. Certainly the same can be said for the new tart and tangy gummies.
Comic enthusiast and band drummer Mark Reznicek is “really excited about this collaboration with Texas High Country,” he said in an email to the Observer. “We like to team up with other independent Texas-based companies in exploring ways of reaching people besides the regular followers of our music, but still in the realm of our fans’ interests, so this seemed like a natural.”
And to be clear, new Toadies music isn’t far away. Not only will the group re-release their first-ever single, “Dig a Hole/I Hope You Die Today,” but the songs will now be available on a colored 12-inch vinyl record. And soon, the group will head to the studio to record a new album with famed producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies) that will likely be released in 2024.
The new I Come from the Watermelon edibles are available to purchase for people over 21. They come in an engraved Toadies collector’s case and are also available as a part of a special-edition bundle with a t-shirt.