Dua Lipa Announces Dallas Concerts in 2025

The "Levitating" singer will play two nights at the American Airlines Center next September.
September 12, 2024
Dua Lipa is bringing a little bit of "radical optimism" to Dallas next year. Rachel Parker
Dua Lipa has finally announced U.S. tour dates in support of her latest album, Radical Optimism, and will headline a two-night stand at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2025.


Yes, these shows are over a year away, but the “Levitating” singer has a solid track record as a performer (except for that one time), and we expect that the show will be worth the wait.


Lipa is no stranger to delayed tours. Her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour, in support of the 2020 album of the same name, was pushed back due to COVID-19 delays. But the pop spectacle lived up to the hype and exceeded fans’ expectations.


“Lipa, armed with her sultry, strikingly powerful contralto voice and taking care to play to every corner of the room, ticked every box on the arena pop overload checklist,” wrote the Observer’s Preston Jones of the Dallas stop of the Future Nostalgia Tour.

The Radical Optimism Tour is also happening amid some setbacks, albeit ones that are more personal to Lipa. The album dropped in May amid a flurry of high-profile pop releases from the likes of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Beyonce, and it seemed to get lost in the shuffle.


By all accounts, Radical Optimism and singles like “Houdini” and “Training Season” underperformed. There’s no “New Rules” or “Don’t Stop Now” on this tracklist.


That’s not to say these songs or the album are bad. At the very least, they’re not as bad as the timing of going up against Swift and Grande. Perhaps there’s a sleeper hit on this album (we personally enjoyed “These Walls”) that will bolster the success of the tour next year.


If not, Lipa’s fans can still dance the night away to, well, “Dance the Night Away.”


Sign-up for presale tickets for Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour is now open on Ticketmaster.

