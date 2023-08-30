 Erykah Badu's Sign Language Video on Instagram Creates a Bit of Controversy | Dallas Observer
Some Fans Aren't Amused With Erykah Badu's Sign Language Interpreter Post

Dallas soul queen Erykah Badu posted a video on Instagram in which she appeared to do some mock sign language. The comments were not kind to Badu.
August 30, 2023
Singer Erykah Badu throws her arms and even her hair around in a video mimicking a fake sign language interpreter on Instagram.
Singer Erykah Badu throws her arms and even her hair around in a video mimicking a fake sign language interpreter on Instagram. Screenshot from Instagram
Usually when Dallas soul queen Erykah Badu posts something on her Instagram, it's amusing, moving or satisfying — especially as she digs into the latest jerk of the day in the music world. This time around, some fans are upset. And she wouldn't be Erykah Badu without a little bit of controversy.

The singer went to her Instagram account on Monday and posted a video of herself superimposed on one of those split-screen, breaking news box graphics with CNN's Erin Burnett in one box and Badu in the other. The audio had a news anchor's voice describing a breaking story about someone posing as a sign language interpreter at a police press conference about a serial killer. You can probably guess where it goes from there.

Badu is moving her arms, hands and hair all around in various poses over the audio, appearing to mimic the fake interpreter's "total gibberish," according to the news audio.
The news audio is referring to a real fake American Sign Language interpreter who fooled a Florida police department in 2017. Derlyn Roberts somehow conned her way in front of the camera during a Tampa Police Department news conference on live television and social media. Roberts waved her arms around, signing complete gibberish as the department announced the arrest of a serial killer suspect responsible for murdering four people in Seminole Heights, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Some of those commenting on Badu's Instagram called her post uncaring and offensive to the deaf and the hearing-impaired.

"As a Deaf fan of yours, you’ve lost my respect," wrote @irishblessings.

"This isn’t funny idc if I get flack for it," wrote @britttttttt.__. "ASL is a LANGUAGE. don’t mock a culture and language simple cuz u don’t understand it. Its literally so ignorant and disappointing to see stuff like this."

Some viewers defended the post as a simple bit of humor that created more online dialogue. Though a lot of that dialogue came in the form of arguing.

"If literal deaf people up in these comments saying it’s not funny, why can’t y’all take their word for it instead of insisting their lived experience is wrong," wrote @jenniferxxfung. "I see no advocacy, respect, or love in this. This is shit that CHILDREN used to do to me all the time."

To be fair, Badu doesn't seem to be mocking the deaf community but the interpreters who aim to make a quick buck and earn internet fame by posing as ASL interpreters.

Toward the end of last month, Badu called out the rapper Blueface and his checkered behavior with women by telling her Instagram fans, "He's trash/Universe do your thing." Blueface made the mistake of posting a sarcastic clap thanking her for the "promo" before he got slapped with a third charge in Las Vegas for robbery while he was at the Las Vegas courthouse fighting his attempted murder charge.

Will the universe be able to turn things around for Badu and her relationship with her followers and fans? We'll see. 
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

