Enchanting Says Rap Is a Woman's Game Now

click to enlarge Geeno Mizzelli

Enchanting has been hard at work. Since signing to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label in 2020, the Fort Worth native has been grinding day after day in the studio. While she’s known for her confident, bossed-up and randy raps, her newest project,, displays a new side of the rapper/singer.The album, which dropped in February, presents Enchanting in her R&B bag. It includes love songs as well as revenge tracks, but all the while, the artist remembers that even amid heartbreak, she’s still that girl.Some of her fondest memories of growing up in Fort Worth include dining at her favorite seafood spot, Cajun Corner, and seeing people ride horses in the countryside. Music has always been in her soul, ash she grew up singing in the church choir and taking piano lessons in elementary school.Enchanting wore several hats as a teen, participated in activities such as cheerleading and sports, and even worked doing hair and nails for a bit. But after high school, she decided to make music full-time.“I feel like music was always something that was easy for me,” she says. “I felt like I was musically inclined, always. It was something that I thought should probably put more time and effort into, because it was natural, you know, instead of trying to force a talent.”Shortly after high school, she began working with producer J White, who’s known for crafting hits for Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii and Gucci Mane. One day, the latter had shared on social media that he was looking for artists to work with. White sent Gucci a link to Enchanting’s Instagram page, along with some of the songs they had worked on together.“Gucci was interested, and he reached out to me the next day,” Enchanting says.For her raps, Enchanting usually crafts by way of a freestyle method, but with the R&B-oriented, she put more thought into writing more melodic, lyrical tracks.“I usually listen to the beats first,” she says, “and then I would go into the studio and I’d do melodies first, and then I put words to it. But sometimes, I just record line by line. It just depends how I’m feeling that day.”On one of the album’s standout tracks, “Take It Back,” Enchanting dwells on regrets, after discovering a man’s infidelities and feeling dumbfounded.Over a smooth, guitar-driven beat, Enchanting is rather blunt as she sings, “I wish I could take my pussy back.” She continues, singing, “I know I should've never loved him/ I know I should've never fucked him/ I know I should've never trusted him.”Equally raw is “Shoulda Known,” in which she delivers to an unfaithful man the consequences of his actions. While Enchanting gets more vulnerable in her R&B songs than in her raps, she says that all of her lyrics come naturally, especially as she’s discovered her big dating red flags over the years.“A dude that always wants to be secretive, that's a red flag,” she says.”If they don't answer the phone when I call, that’s a red flag. Or if they gotta leave the room if they’re on the phone, that’s a red flag. If you want to spend too much time without me, that's a red flag. You gotta want to see me every day for me to believe you, because I don't believe nobody these days.”Enchanting comes as part of a renaissance of Dallas rappers and R&B singers. She admires artists like Erica Banks and Kaash Paige, who are creating their own sound while adding “Dallas elements” to their music.In general, Enchanting is proud to be part of a more women-dominated hip-hop game. Having already received co-signs from her peers, including Atlanta rappers Kali and Baby Tate, as well as a consideration formagazine’s coveted freshman list, Enchanting is grinding away and excited to see what’s in store for the future of hip-hop.“It's looking hopeful for more and more women to just continue to blow up,” she says. “I feel like it was a male-dominated sport, but now it’s becoming more feminine-dominated. I love that for the girls.”