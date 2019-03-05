Good Records Is Leaving Lower Greenville

Last week, there was vagueness circulating via social media surrounding future in-stores at Good Records. Jeff Tweedy’s performance on Saturday would be one of the last “Live from the Astroturf” events, which seemed a little odd to hear at first. But now it makes a lot of sense, because we know that after 14 years at 1808 Greenville Ave., the beloved record store is moving to 9026 Garland Road next week.

Frankly, it’s a big shock, but not really to those who have been around that part of lower Greenville for the past few years. Like when the beloved Crown and Harp closed, the vibe of the area had changed a while ago, making music venues and even a record store not fit in around bars, restaurants and a popsicle place.

If 9026 Garland Road sounds familiar, it’s because it has been known as the Good Pagoda for the last few years and is owned by the same people behind the store and Lounge Here. The new Good Records will celebrate its opening Monday, March 11, with an in-store by none other than Steve Earle, who will be in town just to play there.

The Greenville location was not the original. Good Records was originally housed next to a Sherwin-Williams off Good Latimer Expressway in 2000. The store moved to Greenville when the DART line expanded and changed that part of Good Latimer.

“We have been the anchor of Lower Greenville for our tenure there thanks to our loyal customers,” said a press release signed by owners Chris Penn, Tim and Julie DeLaughter that went out Monday afternoon. “The time has come to refocus, reset, and spring clean our chakras again.”

The desire for this move is about the future and finding a better location, only a month before the annual blockbuster event that is Record Store Day, Saturday, April 13.

“Since we intend to celebrate our 20th, 25th, 30th, and beyond with you guys, we have decided to relocate to 9026 Garland Road,” said the press release. “The new location is right next door to the thriving Lounge Here and below Super Yoga Palace. We are also excited to be neighbors with The Kitchen Studios, Humble Pies, Hypnotic Donuts, Zound Sounds, Curious Garden, and the other great businesses near us in East Dallas.”

In the meantime, a sale started Monday and is set to run until Sunday, March 10. New LPs are 50 percent off, while used LPs are 60 percent off, along with enticing offers to offload stuff prior to moving. One final in-store at the Greenville location, featuring Eric Pulido of Midlake, will be Saturday, March 9.

It’s a shame that a spot so identified with great, historical moments has to go the way of so many other former businesses in the area. This is where Beto O’Rourke campaigned, the original Alice Cooper group reformed, Frank Turner gave everyone a hug and so many Record Store Days were packed to the gills with eager shoppers and a long day of DJs and bands.

David Wilson, who has run sound for many in-stores in the past — including the Alice Cooper show — has a lot of positive memories to draw from.

“I really enjoy in-stores as they’re usually a more stripped-down affair, and they allow people of all ages to see music in an intimate setting,” Wilson says. “The Record Store Day shows were a favorite of mine as you could see some great local talent along with some legendary names all on the same stage. The Alice Cooper show is a standout, of course. I think Chris Penn hustles just as much with every in-store that involves a big name performer, but so many things lined up on the night of the AC show that made it special.”

The Greenville location will be forever preserved in a documentary about the Alice Cooper reunion called Alice Cooper, Live from the Astroturf, The Movie! that will premiere at the Phoenix Film Festival next month.

As great as the inside of the building on Greenville was, parking was a major problem in recent years. Oftentimes you’d see a full parking lot out in front and alongside it, only to find a couple of customers in the store. What you did find in there was a welcoming vibe of all walks of life, not just the cool, hipster choices of the day.

“It didn't feel like just a store to me,” says DJ Mark Ridlen. “With all of the posters, art and displays, I felt like I was in a big play room.”

As much as it hung on, a move seemed inevitable to those who live around Lower Greenville.

“Truly the last remaining purveyor of the funk in the neighborhood,” says Darin Robinson, who lives walking distance from the current location and plays with the Mumbles. “The place is magic. But knowing Chris Penn and Jacob were right down the road and we had a place to mention Amon Düül II or Little Richard without getting blinking cartoon deer eyes consistently improved my day. But most of all, I will genuinely miss driving by, seeing the window silhouettes in that "head bent down, flipping through albums" way, knowing that people were in there, buying music, and I will miss thinking, well look at that, the kids are all right.”

There is a new chapter to be written in East Dallas, though.

“Good Records moving means a new launch for a continuing story,” says longtime shopper and DJ, Brian Knowles. “It’s nice to see that while Lower Greenville loses another old face, that at least the missing component fits somewhere unless, unlike so many other things.”