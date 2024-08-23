Rapper Juvenile Roasts American Airlines After Dallas Flight Issue

Shortly after boarding an American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Dallas on Aug. 2, the rapper and his wife were approached by a flight attendant who, Juvenile alleged in a social media post, informed them that Juvenile (whose legal name is Terius Gray) had been downgraded from his first-class seat to the coach cabin.
The artist — known for hits such as "Back That Azz Up" — adamantly contested his seating downgrade. And as people do, he began broadcasting the encounter live on Instagram in real time, telling the online audience, “Man, they trying to kick me off the plane. They trying to take me off of first class.”
“I’m his wife, so how can you downgrade him and I could still stay?” Gray is heard saying.
Juvenile appeared agitated and said in the video that in all his years of air travel, and all the money he’s spent flying American Airlines, this had never happened to him before. Playing the don’t-you-know-who-I-am card, he warned the flight attendant: “I’m a celebrity. There’s going to be repercussions for this because Ima get off the plane. I’m not going to let y’all disrespect me like that.
“I’m not going to let y’all choose me out of all the people on the plane and disrespect me, so I’m going to get off the plane. You ain’t going to disrespect me.”
But the flight staff was unrelenting in the demand, which subsequently resulted in the Grays deplaning before take-off. Juvenile assured fans on Instagram before boarding another flight that he would make it to his Fort Worth performance that evening regardless.
In a statement to TMZ the airline said, "American Airlines strives to provide a positive experience to every traveler and we apologize for [Juvenile]'s recent experience with us. An unplanned change in aircraft type affected his seat assignment, and we regret he wasn't notified prior to boarding. A member of our team has spoken with [Juvenile] personally to resolve the situation."
I feel played @AmericanAir but yall not getting away w this one … im boarding another airline rn so Fort Worth ill see you soon https://t.co/RKcRgLRA7s pic.twitter.com/4kk3G1pj02— JUVENILE (@juviethegreat) August 21, 2024
To the relief of fans and ticket-holders. the rapper did indeed make it to his planned performance in Fort Worth. But it’s safe to say that Juvenile will not be backing his azz up on an American Airlines seat anytime soon.