Former Dallas Radio DJ Releases Statement Amid Resurfaced R. Kelly Allegations

Kitti Jones, a former Dallas radio host, says the last few days have been emotional for her.

That's because R. Kelly, famous rapper and R&B singer, was indicted Friday in Chicago on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, pleaded not guilty on Kelly's behalf. On Monday afternoon, Kelly was able to post $100,000 bail.

Jones says she was a victim at the hand of Kelly for several years and was sexually and physically abused by him.

“Today is very emotional for myself and some of the other women I’ve spoken to who are survivors from the documentary," Jones wrote in an email. "I knew when I saw the images from one of the new tapes in a private meeting on this Tuesday that this was going to be huge for prosecutors!

"I have been speaking out for two years and dealt with victim shaming and it was the hardest part. However, behind the scenes myself and others were turning over evidence of our claims and reliving our nightmares in front of the world to help the voiceless and the ones who were still afraid to speak out. Today was a day of reckoning and justice. I pray the system doesn’t fail the women on the new tapes or myself and other survivors who have not given up in our journey to bring awareness of our sexual and domestic abuse in coming forward.”

According to CNN, the indictment accuses Kelly of sexual acts with three children younger than 17. Kelly used force or the threat of force, according to the charges.

Kelly's indictment comes a few months after Lifetime aired a docuseries called Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed Kelly's alleged abuse history. Several victims, including Jones, told their stories about Kelly abusing them.

In Surviving R. Kelly, Jones says she dated Kelly after meeting him at a party in Dallas. She then moved to Chicago to be with him and when she lived with Kelly, she says she had to follow his rules, including asking to use the restroom and standing up when he walked into a room. She wasn't allowed to watch TV (although she says he would watch Dance Moms, "ironically with little girls dancing"), and she had to ask for food.

Kelly has hit songs like "I Believe I Can Fly," "Ignition (Remix)" and more. In 1994, he illegally married singer Aaliyah when she was 15 and he was 27, and in 2002 a sex tape surfaced allegedly showing Kelly having sex with and urinating on a minor.