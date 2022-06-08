Marc Rebillet, Now a Star on Twitch, Found Viral Fame 'Bizarre'

Whether you know him by name or not, you’ve definitely seen Marc Rebillet’s videos. Armed with a keyboard, loop machine and production equipment, the North Texas native has become omnipresent in the digital realm, charming viewers with his improvised rhymes and his ability to construct a track in real time.Rebillet often appears in his Instagram, Twitter or YouTube livestreams wearing one of the over 100 draping robes he claims to own. His lyrics, which are often nonsensical, range from quirky to crass. And his constant online presence has made him a household name in the past few years, so much so that he appeared in a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.His ardently invested followers look forward to seeing him stream online — whenever he feels like it.Rebillet's streams have caught the attention of several musicians and artists, including Ice-T, who met up with him shortly after coming across one of his streams on Twitter. “This MF is Badass,” wrote Ice after witnessing Rebillet’s craft in action.Fans can now see him combine his musical talents with his popping personality on, a biweekly web series on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.Rebillet first honed his freestyling skills when he began rapping with his friends as a teenager.“An old high school friend of mine came to New York recently to have his bachelor party with us,” Rebillet says, “and another friend of ours from high school came and brought a bunch of old videos from a camcorder. He used to take videos of us back in high school because there were no smartphones back then. I'm an old fuck. I was freestyling [in the videos]. That’s when I was 14 or 15. And I was definitely doing it very poorly.”With more than 1.7 million Instagram followers, 65,000 YouTube subscribers and multiple EPs and albums under his belt, it’s safe to say that Rebillet has improved with age.Once a mainstay at Twilite Lounge in Deep Ellum, the self-proclaimed “Loop Daddy” recalls the first time he went viral in the mid-to-late 2010s for his loops.“When I moved to New York, a couple months into me being there, I was playing local bars, doing the same thing I was doing in Dallas,” Rebillet says, “And then, sort of out of nowhere, my videos were going viral. It felt bizarre. It was a bizarre sensation. To know that people were not only consuming it, but then sharing it around. I just sort of freaked and didn't really know quite what to do.”Rebillet continues to livestream via YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, and while the viral fame felt strange at first, he now radiates with confidence. Rebillet often performs in a robe, or even just his underwear. His wild, fun-loving presence and ability to whip up a magnificent work of art in minutes make him the perfect host forOn the Amazon show, which streams live every other Wednesday, fans see Rebillet combine his humor and musical talent to host what he describes as a sitcom within a talk show. Like his music, the dialogue on the show is improvised.“It's all entirely made up on the spot,” Rebillet says, “which is why sometimes it’s a little sloppy, because we’re thinking about what to say. We have certain beats and segments that we move from and to, and they'll cue me, like, ‘OK, it's time to go be with the guests now.’ But any dialogue, or anything like that, it's completely improvised.”In its first season,has already seen several notable guests, including Wyclef Jean, Tokimonsta, Alison Wonderland and Reggie Watts. Just this week, Tenacious D announced they'd be joining musical comedy forces with Rebillet.The first season also saw Rebillet making music with fellow Dallasite Erykah Badu.The two first met in 2020 when Badu surprised Rebillet during one of his COVID-safe sets at Coyote Drive-In Theatre in Fort Worth. Since then, they have remained friends.“I hadn’t seen anything like that,” Badu said during her appearance onabout Rebillet’s drive-in shows. “You the onliest one!”“And it wasn’t even my idea” Rebillet added. “It was my lovely agent’s”Also during her appearance, Badu told Rebillet that she is a doula, acting as a “welcoming committee” for babies as they are born, and a homeopathic practitioner, meaning she is “someone who practices homeopathic or holistic remedies, as opposed to ... ”“Going to the doctor?” Rebillet asked.As the rest of us, Rebillet is clearly intrigued by the many hats Badu wears; weeks after her appearance, he says that simply basking in her aura makes for a transformative experience.“I think what I've learned from her is not necessarily something she has said to me, but more so being in a space with her, and around her energy,” Rebillet says. “It’s intense because it's so assured and in control, but in reality, the energy itself that she exudes is very calm and very calming. And occasionally silly. She just has this assuredness and control over her herself that is very relaxing and inspiring. It makes you jealous that you can't be that way, all the time. She just knows herself very well. And she sits in that so comfortably and it makes you want to do that for yourself. Just her being herself is very inspirational.”Though there's no corner of the internet that's a stranger to Marc Rebillet, he maintains that YouTube is the most instrumental platform in his career, despite the fact that he has the fewest number of followers there, compared with Instagram and Twitter. Still, he makes a concerted effort to reach fans across several platforms and says that maintaining an active social media presence is “exhausting as fuck.”“That’s one of the reasons why I'm not on it as much anymore,” Rebillet says. “Everything has a different format. With Instagram, it depends. Are you doing reels? Are you doing like a longer upload? That's [a video format of] 16 x 9. TikTok needs to be 9 x 16. They're all individual beasts that needs to be uploaded and treated differently. All the captions need to be different, because they show up differently.”When he feels overwhelmed by the internet, Rebillet likes to ride his electric unicycle around Manhattan and take pictures using one of his several film cameras. He also enjoys taking a weed edible and “wheeling around high as fuck.”In between his random livestreams and, Rebillet is also in the middle of working on a new album. Straying from his signature freestyling and improvisational approach, Rebillet says he has been writing and planning out the music for the album ahead of time“Over the the course of these 12 studio sessions that we just did, we worked through a few ideas that I’ve had for a long time,” he says. “We sort of turned those into full song blueprints. We came up with an A and a B section, a bridge, a melody for the choruses and for the verses. I would say we have about 10 to 12 blueprints for full tracks."Rebillet says he'll soon be going to meet his producer, The Kount, in Toronto, "and together we will flesh out the songs into more fully formed tracks.""And we’ll really do the detail work and retract some of the instruments and track my full stacked harmonies and vocals," he says. "But yeah, in a nutshell, it's absolutely written, composed and rehearsed. It's very different from what I normally do.”