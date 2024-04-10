What's Old Is New: 9 Local Music Acts that Appeal to Our Nostalgia

They don’t make music like they used to, according to every generation of people who enter their 30s and feel disconnected from current music trends. As dismissive as these folks might seem, don’t be too quick to label them uncool or out of touch — there’s actually a lot of science behind this nostalgic longing for musical familiarity.
A study found that 33 is the average age when we begin to lean heavily on familiar music — like traveling in a time machine to our formative and young adult years when we felt closely connected to popular culture. Nostalgia connects us with our authentic selves and can thwart depression, loneliness and disillusionment, encouraging an overall feeling of happiness. It’s a high we can’t chase fast enough, but let’s not get too stuck in the past.
The truth is, they do make music like they used to. We just have to know where to look, or, in this case, listen. And North Texas is a great place to find music inspired by genres that appeal to our ever-growing desire to look back, while still walking the path ahead.
We’ve created a list of some noteworthy local acts to check out, for fans of old-style jazz to grunge, and everything in between. Abraham Alexander
If you're fond of soulful singer-songwriter Bill Withers' R&B-tinged pop, which first turned heads in the early 1970s, check out Fort Worth's Abraham Alexander, a likewise deeply empathetic vocalist and songwriter (who has cited Withers as an influence and inspiration). Alexander's evocative songs, such as those found on his debut LP SEA/SONS, deftly straddle genre boundaries between pop and soul and are as capable of making listeners smile as breaking their hearts — a skill found in abundance throughout Withers' catalog.
Norah Jones
The jazz idiom might evoke mental images of smoke-filled clubs, dark sunglasses and pizzicato bass, but those who love Billie Holiday's smoky, inventive takes on the great American songbook should seek out Norah Jones, the Grapevine-raised and Dallas- and Denton-educated Grammy winner, whose own career draws inspiration from Holiday's classic jazz stylings. As much about style as substance, Jones' love of jazz (and Holiday, whom she's cited numerous times as influential) can be felt in not only her vocal phrasing and piano playing but in her willingness to fold multiple genres into a single song, limiting herself only to what her imagination can conjure.
Ricki Derek
There's likely not a singer alive who doesn't draw some inspiration from Frank Sinatra and his effortlessly cool style — long-time Dallas crooner Ricki Derek is no exception. A fixture at area clubs and lounges, the dynamic Derek is deeply influenced by the Chairman of the Board and his jazz-indebted sound — so much so that Derek began his current career singing classic jazz songs and other staples of the great American songbook on the day of Sinatra's death over 25 years ago.
Rosegarden Funeral Party
The frontwoman of Dallas-based Rosegarden Funeral Party says much of her music is inspired by new wave — a term coined by music executive Seymour Stein in the ’70s to describe the then up-and-coming, punk-adjacent band Talking Heads. Leah Lane’s vocals are akin to the beautifully raw stylings of The Smiths frontman Morrissey, layered on plenty of synth and bouncing percussion. And the band’s live performances look straight out of a 1980s music video with Lane’s eccentric costuming and stage presence.
LeAnn Rimes
Garland-raised country star LeAnn Rimes was only 13 years old when she hit it big in 1996 with the heartbreaking ballad “Blue,” after signing with Nashville label Curb. But even at that tender age, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the child star for country music legend Patsy Cline. Rimes’ voice has a similar twang to it, along with the same bold, femininity that immediately draws you in. Rimes ultimately ventured into more pop-friendly territory but has maintained her “lonesome country” voice.
Leon Bridges
Donning vintage clothes and a silky smooth voice, Fort Worth native and Grammy Award-winning neo-soul artist Leon Bridges’s breakthrough single, 2015’s “Coming Home,” off his debut album of the same name, immediately established the singer and guitar player’s unique retro style. Bridges, while maintaining an original sound, appeals to fans of Stax-era heavyweights. His musical catalog, including his latest album, 2021’s Gold-Diggers Sound, is a unique blend of modern rhythm and blues and soul, as well as a salute to the greats of eras past, including Sam Cooke and Otis Redding.
Matt Tedder
Fans of blues rock artist Leon Russell or classic country greats like Bob Wills and Willie Nelson will want to give Fort Worth-bred artist Matt Tedder a listen. The self-proclaimed “honky-tonk wordsmith” blends classic rock, modern folk and blues into something wonderfully unique. Considered a guitar virtuoso, Tedder recently opened for one of his favorites, the latest iteration of the iconic Texas Playboys — formed in 1934 as the backing band for Wills.
Joshua Ray Walker
Another local favorite who appeals to fans of classic country is Joshua Ray Walker, who burst onto the scene in 2019 with his debut album Wish You Were Here. But his unique spin on the genre does set him apart from traditionalists. Walker draws inspiration from unlikely artists, like Lizzo, for example. Last year, he released a cover album titled What Is It Even? in which he created country-tinged renditions of some of his favorite songs by female pop artists, all with his signature southern drawl, of course.
Smothered
Denton band Smothered says they “aren’t your daddy’s grunge rock,” but it would be impossible for them not to attract fans of Nirvana, Pearl Jam or other pioneers of the grunge movement. The band, formed in 2019 as a duo, has since gained more members and won our Best New Band award last year. Smothered is a true DIY band, embracing house shows and recording their first album at lead guitarist and vocalist Zach Palmer’s home. Their music weighs heavy with guitars and feedback, and the single “My Southern Girl” could easily have played on '90s rock radio.