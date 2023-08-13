Peso Pluma Brought Mexican Pride to a Sold-Out Irving Show

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory filled with Mexican pride on Aug. 12, as Jalisco-born Mexican Regional sensation Peso Pluma stopped on his first U.S. tour, the Doble P Tour.
Peso Pluma’s third album, Génesis, released in June, currently sits at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, after debuting at No. 3. The collaborative artist has eight songs on the Billboard Global 200 including “Tulum” with Grupo Frontera, “La Bebé” with Yng Lvcas and “Lagunas” with Jasiel Nuñez, who is signed to Peso Pluma's independent record label, Double P Records.
“This is global, this is Mexican music and it’s for the world,” Peso Pluma said to Variety in April.
The 8,000-person-capacity venue sold out within 15 minutes, according to Live Nation reps at the gates. Not one person in the amphitheater seemed to mind the sweltering 105 degree weather for a chance to see the history-making artist.
The multigenerational audience was filled with families, Gen-Zers and millennials. Little boys beamed with excitement as they embraced Peso Pluma’s aesthetic. Like the international superstar, they wore jeans, T-shirts, a fitted cap and the singer’s iconic haircut; a blunt-banged mullet with faded sideburns.
The music mogul is taking Mexican regional global, and DFW couldn’t get enough Saturday night.
In Peso Pluma’s punctual fashion, the concert began sharply at 8 p.m. Mexican rapper Alemán opened the show. Within two minutes, the rapper was waving a Mexican flag and inviting the audience to pistear, get ready to drink and have fun. Alemán set the tone for the Spanish-only concert, rapping “Mi Tío Snoop,” which features Snoop Dogg, and “Vete Ya,” which features Junior H.
Immediately after Alemán’s set, Génesis’ promo video with Mike Tyson played on the screens, followed by a montage of Peso Pluma’s seven-person band and musical director answering the question, “What does Peso Pluma mean to you?” Their responses include family, dreams and goals.
At 8:47 p.m., projections of the artists lit up a large, flowing screen. A black-and-white countdown was followed by ominous images of roses, thunderstorms and the man himself. The crowd shot up to their feet.
Then the room went black until the artist’s silhouette appeared on the screen, followed by that of a giant spider, a nod to Peso Pluma’s love for Peter Parker. The spider consumed the screen, which then dropped to reveal Peso Pluma and his band.
The artist was dressed in a white Balenciaga shirt, a ski mask and a New York Yankees fitted hat. He later changed into shorts mid-concert.
The group was backlit in red with billowing smoke — a simple, yet grandiose entrance. The artist opened with his career-launching hit, “El Belicon,” and welcomed the audience by guaranteeing them the best concert of the year.
Peso Pluma’s emergence into the international musical landscape marks a new era of Mexican regional, an umbrella term that covers multiple genres of Mexican music. The 24-year-old found global audiences thanks to his raspy voice and endless energy. His multi-genre catalog includes Mexican regional, corridos tumbados, corridos rap, trap and reggaeton.
In February 2022, his breakthrough hit with Raúl Vega, “El Belicon,” went viral on TikTok. By April, the song was on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs charts. He hasn’t left the charts since.
“Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado is No. 1 on Billboard Hot Latin Songs. It was the first Mexican regional song to hit No. 1 on Billboard Global 200. On April 28, 2023, he was the first Mexican regional artist to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The concert was a reflection of the artist’s nature. Peso Pluma, who was working as a construction worker in Los Angeles until a few years ago, does not shy away from sharing the stage. Six of his eight currently charted hits are collaborations.
The Cinderella-storied phenomenon welcomed Jasiel Nuñez to the stage to sing Doble P Records’ first official release, “Rosa Pastel.”
“I grew up listening to rap,” Peso Pluma said to the audience after Alemán returned to the stage. They performed their drug trade-centered, gritty rap tune “Delivery.”
Peso Pluma's grip on younger audiences can be attributed to his unapologetic self-assurance. He has reimagined a Latin youth for the masses, celebrating his Mexican roots without having to trade in his Nikes and cap for boots and a sombrero. He pays homage to all the music that raised him without losing sight of the land that made him.
More than a handful of times, the chart-topper rallied the audience by repping his country. “Viva Mexico,” he repeatedly said.
Peso Pluma performed a 20-plus-song set. There was no bad seat in the house. The hit-maker enraptured the audience by never losing sight of the cameras. He played an intimate “Nueva Vida,” a song that speaks on his new fame, by squatting in front of the camera and staring directly into the lens. The artist blew a kiss to the audience and serenaded 8,000 people as if they were the only one in the room. The crowd lost it.
The artist and his tireless band ran through their hits with boundless energy. He gave his band props throughout, giving each band member a spotlight at various times through the show.
Elementary-aged girls stood on their toes singing word-for-word with the superstar. They didn’t miss a beat for “Las Morras,” “Lady Gaga” and “AMG.”
Peso Pluma closed out the show with his biggest hit, “Ella Baila Sola.”
“Bella, ella sabe que está buena / Que todos andan mirándola cómo baila,” yelled thousands of concert-goers. The lyrics to the song that had reached No. 1 in the world boisterously echoed out of Irving for all of DFW to hear.
Peso Pluma and his band took a gracious bow and walked off stage, only to return by demand seconds later. The artist returned to the stage and sang “PRC,” where he did his “lil dancy dance,” as coined by TikTok. Mid-song, he proudly held up the Mexican flag with two hands and kissed it before giving it away.
In front of a screen showcasing the Mexican flag, Peso Pluma sang the final lyrics a capella. He thanked the audience and walked off just as red, white and green confetti shot out from the stage.