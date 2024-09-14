Mitski's Grand Prairie Show Mixed Melancholy and Merriment

All things considered, we’re very lucky to have seen Mitski in Grand Prairie on Friday, the first of her two shows at Texas Trust CU Theatre.
The indie-pop singer-songwriter has been on the brink of retirement numerous times throughout her career. She actually attempted to call it quits in 2019, tweeting that it was “time to be human again.”
This sentiment stemmed from the fact that for some reason, Mitski has some of the meanest and most inappropriate fans in all of music. The classically trained performance artist has gained a following of weirdos with no boundaries who think it’s okay to scream “mommy” at her while she’s performing. At earlier stops on this tour, she hit back and reminded hecklers that she's not their mother.
In 2021, she changed her mind about retirement and dropped a record called Laurel Hell with a lead single called “Working for the Knife.” This clearly went over the mommy squad’s heads, and when Mitski later tweeted a polite request for fans to be with her in the moment and cut back on recording her shows, the reactions were beyond parody. Some fans infamously claimed to be mentally incapable of obliging and that it was insensitive of Mitski to ask them to.
So to reiterate, we are lucky that Mitski released another album, last year’s The Land is Inhospitable And So Are We, and has continued touring in support of it. She’s better than most of us.
Mitski’s shows are usually highly stylized with interpretive choreography and overarching themes and narratives. While her show on Friday was no different, we felt like we were seeing a different side of Mitski. Despite her music and stage persona frequently touching on sorrowful subjects (during a song called “I Bet On Losing Dogs,” she pantomimed as a dying dog during an instrumental break), there were just as many moments that felt loose, joyful and funny.
The crowd laughed and cheered, despite her jokes about alienating her audience.
While we don’t know where Mitski currently stands with her fans and fame, she seemed to be having the time of her life in Grand Prairie. Older songs were given new, more danceable arrangements. “I Don’t Smoke,” a grungy deep cut from 2014, was given a country makeover, complete with Mitski square dancing on stage.
Mitski fans have overstepped countless times based on a parasocial connection they feel with her music, and we obviously condemn that behavior. But on Friday, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t see what they saw. Her performance radiated joy and love. Unconditional and sometimes undeserved love.