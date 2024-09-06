 Texas Has Contestants Emily and Brooklyn on Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE' | Dallas Observer
These 2 Contestants on Netflix's Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE Claim Dallas Ties

The K-pop-style talent show imposed rigorous training conditions on contestants.
September 6, 2024
Netflix recently premiered the highly addictive Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE.
Say what you will about Texas, but the state has undeniably produced some formidable talent. That’s well documented — even more so now that Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE has dropped on Netflix.

This eight-episode, binge-worthy docuseries, which premiered Aug. 21, depicts a K-pop-style training program and survival competition. The show chronicles a brand-new girl group from inception to fruition, showcasing contestants from around the world.

Some 120,000 hopefuls applied to be part of the new six-member sensation. Just 20 were ultimately selected to enroll in "The Dream Academy" program — two of whom hail from Texas. (Be warned: Spoilers ahead.)

Emily Kelavos and Brooklyn Van Zandt did the Lone Star State proud throughout the show, despite enduring countless hours of grueling training, plus the judges’ harsh critiques.

And fans of the academy’s Texas delegates are seriously bummed that they didn’t make it to the final ensemble.
Two of the world’s most influential record labels, Geffen and HYBE, joined forces to create the next great girl group, as noted by Screen Rant. Van Zandt was cut from the competition after the second of its three missions; Kelavos made it all the way to the final round before getting axed during the live finale.

Kelavos stole hearts for her bubbly spirit and impressive moves — some compared her to a young Britney — and she was often credited as being the competition’s best dancer. Van Zandt, meanwhile, appealed to viewers thanks to her strong vocal skills and poise.

Both girls can claim Big D ties.

Kelavos introduces herself as originally being from Dallas. Van Zandt told VoyageDallas in April 2019 that she’d modeled with the Kim Dawson Agency; she also gave a shout-out to acting coach Cathryn Sullivan (the guru who helped launch the careers of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez).

Pop Star Academy's Texas contestants are loved by their fans, with Van Zandt being lauded as a “star” — but Kelavos’ 11th-hour elimination in particular has gotten folks riled up.

“The fact that Emily got robbed of a spot in katseye,” someone wrote on X. “That girl worked for so long for nothing. And girl could really dance.”

Another X user bemoaned, in part: “i finally finished #PopStarAcademy_KATSEYE and i’m SO mad that emily didn’t make it. she was working the hardest the whole time, was obviously the best dancer out there and always so nice to everyone.”

Kelavos’ admirers also flocked to Instagram to show her some love.

“The show did her dirty,” one person wrote on a video of her tearing up the dance floor. “Should’ve made it to the group.”

Considering their grit, drive and skill, we’re sure that Kelavos and Van Zandt will go far. Heck, maybe the Texas duo could team up and create their own girl group.
