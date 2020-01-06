Food Porn: The Best Songs Using Food as a Metaphor for Sex

While food and sex may be on different tiers on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, they are two things that most everyone loves. In pop culture, the movie 9 1/2 Weeks popularized the pairing of food and sex, while Seinfeld's George Costanza nearly managed to turn us off from it completely. But bundle them into music, the universal language, and you’ve got a sweet treat for everyone. While the love for food, sex and music is something that most people have in common, an artist must get creative when putting these things into a song. Below are some of our favorite sex metaphors that are disguised as clever songs about food.

“Lollipop” by Lil Wayne

The lead single from Lil Wayne’s 2008 album Tha Carter III lets you know right off the bat that this song is about oral sex. I mean, come on, how can you miss it with an opening line like “said he’s so sweet, make her wanna lick the [w]rapper” or an auto-tuned chorus consisting of repetitions of the line “she lick me like a lollipop”?

“Honey” by Mariah Carey

One of the most shocking pieces of music news last year was when Mariah Carey reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with the 25-year-old “All I Want for Christmas is You.” But this probably wasn’t nearly as shocking as when she released her hit single “Honey” in 1997. “It’s like honey when it rushes over me, you know sugar never ever was so sweet,” says Carey, over Puff Daddy-produced instrumentals. “Honey” became Carey’s third single to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Needless to say, people love it

“Laffy Taffy” by D4L

This chart-topping single by ATL rap group D4L is filled with candy-related sex metaphors. In the first verse of “Laffy Taffy,” D4L member Fabo proudly proclaims, “girls call me Jolly Rancher, ‘cause I stay so hard. You can suck me for a long time.” This is probably one of the more tame lyrics of this song.

“The Lemon Song” by Led Zeppelin

Sure, maybe our parents would be horrified if they heard some of the lyrics to today’s top hits, but do you think they were listening to wholesome music? With lines like “Squeeze me baby, 'till the juice runs down my leg,” Led Zeppelin’s “The Lemon Song” proves otherwise.

“Milkshake” by Kelis

Does anyone truly know what “my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard” even means? In the “Milkshake” music video, Kelis is seen blowing bubbles through a straw while sipping a shake. Could this be an allusion to oral sex? Who knows? One thing’s for sure though; this Neptunes-produced track is still a banger nearly 17 years later.

“Pour Some Sugar on Me” by Def Leppard

Def Leppard’s hit single “Pour Some Sugar on Me” was the epitome of sex, drugs and rock ‘n' roll. Lyrics like “I’m hot, sticky, sweet from my head to my feet” make the song the go-to lap dance soundtrack song at every strip club across America.

“Cookie Jar” by Gym Class Heroes featuring The-Dream

“Double stuffed or thin mint? It don’t matter, you gettin’ it,” says Gym Class Heroes’ lead singer Travis McCoy on the 2008 ode to the ladies. “Cookie Jar” celebrates women of all shapes and sizes. Perhaps one of the most telling lyrics of the song is when McCoy says, “my girl be setting booby traps to catch me eating Scooby snacks. I left crumbs in the bed once, but I told her I was through with that.” Talk about an underrated gem, am I right?

“Carry Out” by Timbaland featuring Justin Timberlake

In the mood for some late-night munchies? Timbo and JT’s 2009 single “Carry Out” contains several fast food-related sex metaphors and similes. Timbaland opens his verse saying, “baby, you lookin’ fire hot. I’ll have you open all night like you IHOP.” On Timberlake’s verse, he asks “Is it full of myself to want you full of me?” While the song’s many one-liners may be cringeworthy, the double entendres are endless.