12 Dallas Live Music Bars You Should Follow on Instagram

Behind all the astroturf walls and neon light fixtures, Dallas nightlife has a varied, and intriguing, Instagram presence. Whether it be bathroom graffiti, local musicians in power lighting or reels showing how some of the city’s favorite cocktails are made, you can always feel close to your favorite watering hole by following their content.We’ve compiled some of our favorite bars that are just as much fun to keep up with in person as they are from afar.With ‘80s- and ‘90s-style flyers and good old-fashioned rock and roll shows and karaoke clips, Charlie’s Star Lounge is keeping grunge alive. On their Stories, you can see the crew set up for events, witness the making of some punky cocktails and, best of all, watch people sing their hearts out on stage.With cocktails like the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom and the Blu Tang Clan, Tiny Victories in Bishop Arts is a music lover’s dream. Plus, photographer Oscar Lozado dominates the feed with his vintage-style photography, with many shots taken at The Vic’s monthly Paradise dance party.In addition to having a great grid of cocktail photos, Alexandre’s Instagram is a fine resource for Dallasites who want to learn how to get involved in local politics. Owner Lee Daughtery will often take to Instagram to show the bar's followers how they can register to vote and where they can cast their ballots in local elections. Not to mention, the page will help you stay in the know for Cher-e-oke nights and performances from local jazz musicians.In addition to the best damn fried bologna sandwich you’ve ever tasted, Thunderbird Station in Deep Ellum is a hot spot for music, DJ nights and drag shows. Recently, the bar hosted the Friends With Benefits music and art showcase, benefitting reproductive equality funds.Soiree nails the ideal algorithm. With an equal mix of food, coffee, cocktails and jazz performance clips, the Trinity Groves bar's Instagram feed keeps us fed.At The Wild Detectives, you can discover cocktails named for Texas musicians — like the Texas Sun, named after the song by Leon Bridges and Khruangbin. You may also discover your new favorite book, because the Bishop Arts gem is a book shop after all, and it showcases local independent authors with readings and panels. And if you can't make it there as often as you'd like, the shop's Instagram page is a great way to remain plugged into local bands and artists, who often perform on the back patio stage.Even as the Uptowning of Deep Ellum remains inevitable, we can’t forget that live music still exists in the neighborhood. Louie Louie’s constantly updates its feed, so followers can keep local musicians on their radar.On the far end of Deep Ellum sits one of the most iconic venues in Dallas. The venerable Sons of Herman Hall holds intimate concerts and mini-festivals on a frequent basis. Scrolling down the feed of the venue's Instagram page feels like watching a good old-fashioned country musical, as movies such aswere filmed in this bar.This trailer-themed bar is as grungy as it gets, and we love it. With a variety of country, rock and experimental music artists performing on any given night, you’ll soon find your new favorite band at Double Wide — and hopefully, while sipping on one of the joint's signature YooHoo YeeHaws. Peruse the Instagram feed for show announcements and performance clips.A speakeasy in every sense of the word, Midnight Rambler offers a true underground escape. Located in the basement of The Joule hotel, Midnight Rambler offers artsy cocktails as well as a variety of music from jazz to hip-hop, and rock to electronic. But just because this bar is semi-hidden doesn’t mean you can’t be in the know. If you follow its Instagram, you’ll see posters advertising local musicians and DJs, as well as cocktails inspired by famous Dallas music venues. This way, you’ll never miss a beat.It'll Do is more of an electronic club than a live music bar, but there is a bar and there are concerts, so you should follow. If you want to know where and when the rave is and which visiting DJ is bringing imported beats to the turntables, the club's Instagram will clue you in.Three Links in Deep Ellum is a destination spot for jazz, soul or punk, depending on the night. The slogan for the gritty, sex-toy-vending-machine-in-the-bathroom mainstay is "We never sleep," and you shouldn't either. Instead, zombie-scroll through the bar's Instagram to see the best local bands and discover some great touring ones too.