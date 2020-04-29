Woman Crush Wednesday: Singer Lorelei K

Breaking up is hard to do, but especially in the middle of a global pandemic.

Our woman crush this week is Denton-based singer-songwriter Lorelei K. The excitingly ethereal avant- popstress is not only a local queer icon, but a collaborative artist who keeps the music scene at large thriving through connectivity. This week she premiered a video for “White Dress,” the closing track on her 2019 album Lightbender; a pure, atmospheric ballad supported by her delicate ivory tickling — reminding us just why we love her.

What do you miss most about going out?

I miss human connection, vodka sodas with lime and putting outfits together.

What kind of influence do you hope you have on people?

I just hope my music allows people to feel more fully, to appreciate the power in vulnerability and to find that raw power within themselves. I also hope my listeners feel emboldened to say what they mean and to live authentically.

What’s a cover song you like better than the original?

Anohni’s version of (Beyoncé's) “Crazy in Love.”

What’s a fictitious family that you’d fit in with?

I’m not Goth enough to be a part of The Addams Family. Let’s go with King of the Hill. My dad is basically Hank Hill, and I think Bobby Hill is definitely trans.

How have you been passing the time during the lockdown?

Reading, writing, trying to get better at playing the guitar. I’ve been binge-watching a series of videos by the YouTuber Bliss Foster. He’s got an amazing series going that breaks down and analyzes every runway show by Maison Martin Margiela when Martin himself was still working. It’s fantastic. I’ve also been crying a lot.

What band would you have joined if you could?

Demolition Doll Rods, or Daughter.

Who’s your woman crush in music?

Beth Gibbons, Lana Del Rey, Patti Smith. Sarah Ruth, Jess Garland, Teddy Georgia Waggy, Sudie, Leah Lane, Ethel Cain.

What’s the coolest thing in your house?

My Pierrot doll and art mask collection.

What’s your favorite musical moment in film history?

Tommy Gnosis performing "Wicked Little Town" in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

What’s your dream career moment?

I want to finally have an album pressed on vinyl. I’d love to return to The Wiltern in LA and perform as the headliner. I dream about touring Europe. I dream about working with composers to perform my songs with a choral symphony. Also, some day — years and years from now — I’d love to have my writings published.

Tell me your favorite personal tradition.

I love to get ready and go out to the strip and watch drag shows, completely alone. It’s a safe space for me to be an awkward crowd member, and to get inspired, without having to think about live music.

What’s one song you play when you feel like being sad?

"Riding for the Feeling" by Bill Callahan, or the entirety of New Moon by Elliott Smith

What’s the greatest thing you’ve created?

(2019 album) Lightbender.

What’s your favorite love story?

The first to come to mind are Angel and Papi’s relationship in Pose, and the love that drips from the pages of Just Kids by Patti Smith.

What’s the best way to impress you?

Thoughtfulness.

What’s something you have plenty of, and something you still need?

Micron ink pens, wigs. Unconditional love.

What's your oddest habit?

I can’t finish a journal. It’s like, in my mind, the lifespan for any book of blank pages for me to breathe life into is shorter than what’s physically given. Oftentimes when I hit “writer’s block,” I just need to find a new notebook.

What fascinates you about humanity?

Right now I’m fascinated by the passive activity of yearning, something that has come to prominence in my Twitter feed. There’s something glamorous about it. I’m generally drawn to observing the different ways people process their emotions, and how people act and react in social environments.

Finish the sentence: “You know you’re my friend if I…”

You know you’re my friend if I’ve called you crying, if I’ve shared footage of live performances I find inspiring with you or if you know the title of the next album.

If you could steal one trait from anyone in history what would you take and from whom?

I think I’d steal Rimbaud’s surrealist vocabulary.

What's your biggest peeve on social media?

I hate the spread of misinformation and fear mongering.

What’s one thing you did with your friends as a kid that you wish adults would still do?

I wish more people would play dress up.

What’s something you’ve yet to master?

I don’t feel like I’ve mastered anything. I’m 23 years old. I’d love to become a masterful songwriter and producer.

What question do you love to be asked?

“What’s next?”

And what’s the answer?

"So many beautiful songs."

EXPAND The avant-pop singer wishes more people would play dress up. Emilio Mesa

EXPAND Lorelei K loves the love between Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe, but not as much as we love her. Emilio Mesa