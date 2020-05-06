Woman Crush Wednesday: Singer MATTIE

"What’s one thing that never ceases to amaze you?" "How many times I keep meeting myself in others." We are obsessed.

MATTIE is easy to crush on. The Dallas musician and hairdresser is a force of creativity whose work is boundlessly original. She's a superb live performer with a transfixing onstage act rooted in storytelling. Offstage, she’s just as fascinating, an all-caps mystic with inimitable style. Here's why we love her.

What’s something you’ve recently gotten into?

Making Incense.

What does it take to be a great performer?

Honesty and vulnerability.

What’s your silver lining during this time of quarantine?

Having the chance to stop, rest and reset without interruptions has been super dope. I know it's getting us ready for something bigger. I needed this time to get prepared for it.

Tell me a fun memory from your childhood?

Fishing.

What’s the most interesting chapter in your autobiography — so far?

Chapter 1: Overcoming the fear of ME.

What’s something you’re disproportionately proud of?

Finally letting go of pride, the aftermath of fear.

What’s a subject you hope comes up in conversation because you have so much to say about it?

The question "Who am I?"

What performer do you wish you could’ve seen in concert?

The father Sun Ra.

What’s one thing that never ceases to amaze you?

How many times I keep meeting myself in others.

What’s one thing you feel others know how to do and you don’t?

Being easy to hang out with.

Who’s your woman crush in music?

Shingai Shoniwa

What’s one thing you miss in the arts community?

I don't think that there's anything missing. I just haven't placed myself in a direct view of all that's present in the arts community.

What historical moment do you wish you could’ve witnessed?

My parents' wedding.

What was happening the last time you felt like your life was incredible?

Sleep. I would say a global pandemic, but I know that it hasn't been for everyone. So I wouldn't say that first.

Tell me something that bothers you for no good reason.

Folks that drive around me on the highway.

What is the main thing you hope audiences take away from your art?

Themselves. I hope that they take away a clear view of themselves.

Would you rather be able to plan your last words or your last meal?

My last words, because I can ask for my last meal.

Describe yourself with two words starting with your initials.

"Motherly, mover."

What’s your favorite love story?

The story of Isis and Osirus.

What’s a food combination that only you seem to appreciate?

A mango and sea moss smoothie.

Outside of music, what’s your favorite sound?

The sound of OM 432 hz.

Finish the sentence: “You know you’re my friend if I…”

Sound like I'm from Hutchins, Texas when we talk, because I'm from Hutchins.

What question do you love to be asked?

"What's your cash app info?"

And what’s the answer?

"$MattieMichelle."

