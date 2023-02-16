It was a wild night on Wednesday with White Reaper and tourmates Taipei Houston and Narrow Head at Dallas' Granada Theater.
It all began with an explosive set from San Francisco's Taipei Houston, which consists of Layne and Myles Ulrich (yes, as in Lars Ulrich), the sons of Metallica's drummer. The group's set was fast — so fast that during some of the songs they seemed to have lost their bearings. But what they lost in rhythm they made up for with nonstop energy. There were some points where Myles wasn't even in his seat while drumming. His playing got aggressive. Layne bantered with the audience, getting everybody to clap along during their last song.
There was a moment where Layne asked a couple of questions, the first being "Do you like loud music?!", and then "Do you like The Beatles?!", followed by the most assaulting and chaotic cover of "Eleanor Rigby" ever played.
Layne Ulrich is the bassist and vocalist for Taipei Houston.
Myles Ulrich plays drums just like his father Lars.
The lights dimmed for the follow-up act Narrow Head, a Houston shoegaze band formed by vocalist Jacob Duarte in Dallas. The mood shift was palpable as the crowd stopped dancing to sway along to the loud and heavy droning guitars, occasionally breaking out into small mosh pits during their more hardcore tracks.
Layne Ulrich ripped into a chaotic Beatles cover on Wednesday.
Duarte switched between soft sentimental vocals and hardcore screaming, keeping the audience on their toes. At long last, White Reaper took the stage, starting off with the title track of their latest album Asking For a Ride.
Siblings Myles and Layne Ulrich play in Taipei Houston.
The dynamic shifted immediately as everyone up front started dancing. This new album is very different from their last, You Deserve Love.
They've traded their Thin Lizzy-style guitar riffs for a faster, more aggressive Motorhead-meets-Cheap Trick whirlwind, while still keeping Steve Esposito's power-pop-influenced vocal styling.
A couple of tracks into their set, the crowd stopped headbanging to Hunter Thompson's ripping guitar solos as Ryan Hater played the opening synth line of "Might Be Right." In an instant, the entire audience was singing the words back to Esposito.
Myles Ulrich likes an ultra-fast beat.
The party kept rolling as White Reaper brought it back to their 2015 track "I Don't Think She Cares," and bodies began slam-dancing to Nick Wilkerson's hypnotizing drumming.
The group strategically weaved old bangers such as "Sheila" into their set, which consisted mainly of rippers from their latest album. But they closed out the night with a crowd favorite, "Judy French."
Whether you went as a new fan, or as a longtime listener, their setlist did not disappoint one bit.
Taipei Houston played with White Reaper and Narrow Head on Wednesday.
Layne Ulrich plays bass and sings in Taipei Houston.
Is there such a thing as "blood rhythm?" The Ulrich siblings were in sync in Dallas.
Myles and his brother played a high-energy set.
Taipei Houston warmed up the crowd at the Granada.
Technically, they're a drum and bass band.
We need to know what kind of energy drink Taipei Houston recommends.
Taipei Houston's Myles Ulrich plays a mean bass.
Narrow Head is a shoegaze band from Houston.
Jacob Duarte went from soft vocals to sheer screaming on Wednesday.
Kora Puckett brought some violent string sounds to Dallas.
Jacob Duarte rocked on Wednesday in Dallas
Narrow Head drummer Carson Wilcox kept up the energy in Dallas.
Narrow Head played Dallas' historic Granada Theater on Wednesday.
Bassist William Menjivar and Jacob Duarte from Narrow Head.
Kora Puckett's sound is not narrow at all.
Narrow Head was a standout on Wednesday's bill.
White Reaper closed the show on Wednesday night.
Nick Wilkerson plays drums in White Reaper.
We weren't hatin' keys player Ryan Hater.
Ryan Hater played synth on Wednesday.
White Reaper led a wild lineup on Wednesday night in Dallas.
Hunter Thompson, no S, is the guitarist for White Reaper.
Sam Wilkerson held it down at the Granada.
Steve Esposito delivered on vocals.
Nick Wilkerson drummed up an intense show in Dallas.
Hunter Thompson shredded on Wednesday.
Steve Esposito from White Reaper.
Sam Wilkerson gave us a winning shot on Wednesday.
White Reaper was red-hot at Dallas' Granada Theater.
The crowd rocked along with white Reaper.
White Reaper had the perfect setlist.
White Reaper closed the night with an old favorite.
