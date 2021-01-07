Here Are the 17 Republican Lawmakers Who Voted to Subvert Election Results After Mob Attacks

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Ah, Wednesday, Jan. 6, what a hellish nightmare that was: a day when supporters of President Donald J. Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, culminating in violence and death.

Even after at least one person was killed, lawmakers and Capitol reporters were forced into hiding, protesters defaced federal government property and thugs looted and stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mail, 17 Texas Republican legislators participated in an attempt to subvert the Nov. 3 election on behalf of Trump.

For those of you who watched in horror at home, here’s a list of Texas lawmakers (courtesy of the Texas Democratic Party) who tried to overrule the will of the American people.

We’re sure these patriots would welcome any and all feedback about how they’re doing.