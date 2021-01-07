Here Are the 17 Republican Lawmakers Who Voted to Subvert Election Results After Mob Attacks

- Local
Ah, Wednesday, Jan. 6, what a hellish nightmare that was: a day when supporters of President Donald J. Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, culminating in violence and death.
Even after at least one person was killed, lawmakers and Capitol reporters were forced into hiding, protesters defaced federal government property and thugs looted and stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mail, 17 Texas Republican legislators participated in an attempt to subvert the Nov. 3 election on behalf of Trump.
For those of you who watched in horror at home, here’s a list of Texas lawmakers (courtesy of the Texas Democratic Party) who tried to overrule the will of the American people.
- Sen. Ted Cruz, leader of the Senate’s GOP effort to overturn the election
- Rep. Jodey Arrington, Texas’ 19th Congressional District
- Rep. Brian Babin, Texas’ 36th Congressional District
- Rep. Michael C. Burgess, Texas’ 26th Congressional District
- Rep. John R. Carter, Texas’ 31st Congressional District
- Rep. Michael Cloud, Texas’ 27th Congressional District
- Rep. Pat Fallon, Texas’ 4th Congressional District
- Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas’ 1st Congressional District, who also filed a lawsuit to overturn the election
- Rep. Lance Gooden, Texas’ 5th Congressional District
- Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas’ 13th Congressional District
- Rep. Troy Nehls, Texas’ 22nd Congressional District
- Rep. August Pfluger, Texas’ 11th Congressional District
- Rep. Pete Sessions, Texas’ 17th Congressional District
- Rep. Beth Van Duyne, Texas’ 24th Congressional District
- Rep. Randy Weber, Texas’ 14th Congressional District
- Rep. Roger Williams, Texas’ 25th Congressional District
- Rep. Ron Wright, Texas’ 6th Congressional District
We’re sure these patriots would welcome any and all feedback about how they’re doing.
