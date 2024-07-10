How Will North Texas Kroger-Albertsons Merger Impact Grocery Stores in the Area?

The possible merger of grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons could be closer to reality with the latest announcement that 28 Texas stores will soon be sold.
Of the 28 Lone Star State Kroger and Albertsons locations set to be sold to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesalers, 26 are located in North Texas. That number is part of more than 500 stores the two chains plan to unload to make the proposed merger more viable before a court date in August with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
The Dallas Morning News reported that C&S does not plan to layoff any workers at the Texas stores it takes over.
In February, the FTC filed a lawsuit against Kroger and Albertsons to prevent the merger, which was announced in October 2022, alleging it would lead to anti-competitive practices.
“[T]he proposed deal will eliminate fierce competition between Kroger and Albertsons, leading to higher prices for groceries and other essential household items for millions of Americans,” an FTC press release in February stated. “The loss of competition will also lead to lower quality products and services, while also narrowing consumers’ choices for where to shop for groceries.”
Monopolistic concerns were shared by more than just the feds. In March, Lisa Gilbert, the executive vice president of Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, told the Observer that two such titans joining together would be less than ideal for consumers in a rather simple equation.
“A merger would leave more grocery shoppers with fewer choices,” she explained.
The number of Texas stores affected by the sale plans is well below the 124 locations in Washington that are to be a part of the transaction. More than 70 grocery stores in Arizona are also included in the sale.
According to a list published in USA Today on Wednesday, a number of local Market Street stores, Tom Thumbs and Randalls stores, as well as Albertsons locations, will change hands once the sale goes through. Only one Dallas store, the Tom Thumb at 6333 E. Mockingbird Lane, is reported to be a part of the massive transaction.