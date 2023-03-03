Another Carrollton Fentanyl Arrest and an On-Campus Overdose at R.L. Turner High School

A student attending R.L. Turner High School is recovering in a local hospital after being found unresponsive inside the school, according to a message Principal Adam Grinage sent to parents Friday afternoon.
“A student ingested a pill and as a result became unresponsive,” read the message sent at 12:38 p.m. and obtained by the Observer from a parent in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District. “Our staff and emergency personnel immediately took action and provided medical assistance to the student. After administering Narcan, the student became responsive and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The student was treated and will be released later today.”
Narcan is a nasal spray medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The type of pill the student took wasn’t named in the message, but the note did also say “there are multiple resources to assist in educating our students about the dangers of fentanyl on our fentanyl webpage on our district website.”
Also on Friday, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced the arrest of Donovan Jude Andrews, 20, who authorities say is “a Carrollton drug dealer who allegedly capitalized on the arrest of two prominent fentanyl traffickers to entice young buyers." He has been charged with a federal drug crime, the announcement said.
According to the U.S. Attorney, Andrews marketed M30 pills to teens at R.L. Turner High School and Hebron High School, also in Carrollton, via social media, announcing he was selling his pills for $10 apiece. The press release added that “according to the complaint, law enforcement concluded that Mr. Andrews allegedly dealt fentanyl to minors knowing fully well that counterfeit M30 pills like the ones he was distributing were responsible for multiple overdoses and deaths.”
M30 is a name for pills containing oxycodone, a powerful painkiller.
This is the fourth arrest in the past few weeks related to fentanyl dealing in the school district. In February, Luis Navarrete, Magaly Cano and Jason Villanueva were arrested in connection with a fentanyl case that authorities say resulted in three deaths and seven overdoses of teen students in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.
Friday’s developments come only two days after school officials announced a teacher had been fired from their position after an investigation revealed they had provided a student with an unnamed prescription medication.