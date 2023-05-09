 Bryan Slaton Expelled From Texas House Over Sexual Misconduct Claims | Dallas Observer
Anti-Drag Crusader Bryan Slaton, Who Had Sex with Intern, Expelled from Texas House

May 9, 2023 3:10PM

The Texas Capitol was the site of the defenestration of GOP state Rep. Bryan Slaton. Photo by Justin Wallace on Unsplash
Bryan Slaton is doner than burnt bacon. The ultraconservative former state rep had already quit, but the Texas House went ahead and gave him the boot anyway.

House lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously voted to expel Slaton, a Royse City Republican, who'd resigned the previous day after an investigation determined that he’d had sex with, and given alcohol to, a 19-year-old intern.

The GOP lawmaker had previously vowed to shield young Texans from “perverted adults” through a proposed ban on drag shows in the presence of minors.

Also worth noting is the allegation that Slaton had engaged in unprotected sex with the intern, who subsequently bought the emergency contraceptive Plan B. Earlier this session, Slaton had filed a bill that “could open the door for Texans to be prosecuted for the use of emergency contraception, like Plan B,” according to Houston Public Media.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Quorum Report politico Scott Braddock tweeted a picture from the Capitol that showed a screen with the text: “HR 1542: EXPELLING BRYAN SLATON FROM THE HOUSE.” The tweet also noted that it'd been nearly 100 years since a member of the House had been expelled.

One social media user commented on the post to poke fun at Slaton, who once authored a "Texit" bill that would let voters decide whether the Lone Star State should break free from the rest of the nation.

“In a way, he sort of got his Texit here, but not quite the way he was expecting,” the user tweeted.
State Rep. Briscoe Cain, a Deer Park Republican, also tweeted on Tuesday that he took “no joy in casting [his] vote to expel Representative Bryan Slaton.

“Doing the right thing is sometimes difficult,” Cain continued. “But right is right.”

Cain further blasted Slaton as a “sexual predator” who's shown no remorse and who allegedly worked to cover up his criminal, unethical and unconstitutional misdeeds.
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

