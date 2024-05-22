 Carrollton Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal prison | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Carrollton Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison

The first person charged in the rash of juvenile fentanyl overdoses and deaths has been sentenced.
May 22, 2024
Fentanyl pills seized by authorities in a 2023 bust related to the Carrollton juvenile overdoses and deaths
Fentanyl pills seized by authorities in a 2023 bust related to the Carrollton juvenile overdoses and deaths U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$390
Share this:
More than one year after his arrest, the first person charged in the Carrollton juvenile fentanyl scandal has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Luis Eduardo Navarette, 22, was charged in February 2023 and pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 21 years of age. According to a statement from Leigha Simonton, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, at least four juvenile deaths were attributed to Navarette.

A press release stated that Navarrete and several co-conspirators trafficked fentanyl pills made to look like oxycodone to a network of juvenile drug dealers, who then sold the pills to students at R.L. Turner High School, Dewitt Perry Middle School and Dan Long Middle School. Also, according to evidence presented at the hearing, Navarrete continued to sell illicit pills to students after he had been told they had caused overdoses.

“Today’s sentencing of twenty years, I feel, is appropriate for the seriousness of Navarrete’s crimes,” said Eduardo A. Chavez, DEA Dallas special agent in charge, in the press release. “Navarrete and others were responsible for causing enormous heartache and sorrow to many families. It is appropriate to show that the Carrollton Police Department and the [Department of Justice] remain serious about protecting our citizens, and especially our youth, from drug dealers who think they can prey on our children by pushing poison on them.”

The press release also noted that the fentanyl Navarrete sold originated from the Sinaloa Ccartel in Mexico and that over the course of the investigation, officers and agents made roughly 40 adult and juvenile arrests and seized more than 1.2 million fentanyl pills off the street.

Navarrete is one of 11 defendants charged in connection with the case that brought a great deal of scrutiny to the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Over the course of 2023, following the arrests, a number of high school and middle school students in the district were treated for possible opioid overdoses when they were found unresponsive on campus.

Previously, Jason Xavier Villanueva, named as the "main source of supply" by authorities, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, and co-defendants Rafael Soliz Jr. and Robert Gaitan were sentenced to 15 and five years, respectively. In October 2023 Donovan Jude Andrews was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his role in selling fentanyl to kids in the Carrollton area.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
Dallas Circle K To Offer Fuel Discount on Thursday. Here's When To Roll Up.

Transportation

Dallas Circle K To Offer Fuel Discount on Thursday. Here's When To Roll Up.

By Dallon Adams
5 North Texans Better Suited To Be Trump's Attorney General Than Ken Paxton

Opinion

5 North Texans Better Suited To Be Trump's Attorney General Than Ken Paxton

By Kelly Dearmore
Dallas Looks To Score Big With Women's Pro Sports

Sports

Dallas Looks To Score Big With Women's Pro Sports

By Emma Ruby
Primary Runoffs: Here Are Some North Texas Nominations Up for Grabs on May 28

Election

Primary Runoffs: Here Are Some North Texas Nominations Up for Grabs on May 28

By Kelly Dearmore
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation