Cowboys Receiver Terrance Williams' Slide Continues With NFL Suspension

The waiting, at least, is over for Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams. Thursday afternoon, the NFL announced that the sixth-year enigma has been suspended three games for his behavior before, during and following an arrest for public intoxication this spring.

Frisco police arrested Williams after he flipped head first over the handlebars of his electric bike as he attempted to locate his blue 2017 Lamborghini Huracan, which cops had found wrecked and abandoned earlier in the evening.

"Terrance Williams of the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended without pay for three games of the 2018 regular season and fined for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse," the league said in a statement. "Williams' suspension will conclude on Monday, November 12, following the team's November 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles."

While the Baylor University product will miss out on more than $650,000 in salary, he won't miss any games he would've otherwise. The Cowboys placed their former No. 2 wideout on injured reserve Oct. 6, citing the right foot Williams had surgically repaired during the off-season.

Players on injured reserve at the time they're suspended are allowed to serve out their punishments without having to miss additional game time if and when they return from injury.

Williams also missed several practices and games for reasons unrelated to injury before being placed on injured reserve.

Throughout his time with the Cowboys, Williams has flashed premium speed, but he lacks the hands and route-running ability of a premium NFL receiver. Nevertheless, thanks to the dearth of wideout depth on the Cowboys' roster, Williams, 29, had every opportunity to have career-best statistics this year before being derailed by off-the-field issues.

Despite his below-market, four-year $17 million contract, the Cowboys appear ready to move on from Williams. They made him inactive for the first time in his career against the Lions on Sept. 30 and signed Brice Butler to fill Williams' role in the offense. After 232 catches and 20 touchdowns, he could be done in Arlington.