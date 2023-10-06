 Dallas' Animal Shelter is Over Capacity and Needs Help | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Animal Welfare

'That Adds Stress to a Dog': Dallas Animal Shelter Is Way Over Capacity and Needs a Lot of Help

Dogs in the Dallas shelter are having to share kennels. Officials say they're "matchmakers" for families and the animals at their shelter.
October 6, 2023
You know you need this guy looking up at you.
You know you need this guy looking up at you. SPCA of Texas
Share this:
It's a problem that has continued to build over the summer. Dallas Animal Services’ (DAS) shelter has too many large dogs. To be specific, it has only 300 kennels for 510 large dogs, putting it 70% over capacity. And again, DAS is seeking the help of the animal-loving public.

Staff and volunteers at the shelter are currently having to double up dogs in kennels to compensate for the overage. That’s why DAS is calling on the community to adopt, foster, volunteer or donate to the shelter to help find positive outcomes for every placeable pet, meaning the pet is not euthanized. All pets are currently free to adopt. They’re spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Pets also come with a voucher for a free veterinary visit.

Sarah Sheek, the assistant general manager over community engagement at DAS, said the shelter is looking to find homes for as many pets as possible. But on average, the shelter takes in some 57 dogs and cats every day and is able to find positive outcomes for only 41 animals per day.

Mary Martin, assistant director of DAS, said being over capacity can have numerous effects on the animals at the shelter. When the shelter is at or below capacity, the dogs have a full kennel, with a place to sleep, eat and go to the bathroom if they can’t be taken out. Now, dogs are being housed in half kennels. “That adds stress to a dog,” Martin said. “Being in a box to begin with is a very stressful situation. Then if you make the box smaller, that adds to stress. When you add to stress, that also adds to their inability to fight off disease.” Then, disease spreading starts to become an issue at the shelter, Martin said.

She said it also just makes the work harder on the team at DAS. Martin said the team likes to be able to take the dogs out and spend time with them, but with limited space, this is tough. “Trying to get the facility looking good for the public is more difficult and that adds stress to the team because we want to look good for the public and smell good, but it’s really hard to keep up with it,” Martin said. 

“We’re trying to get to the bottom of it ourselves." – Mary Martin, Dallas Animal Services

tweet this
When the shelter is over capacity, it’s usually with large dogs because it’s harder to find people who can adopt them. “Our small dogs come in and go right back out with a family,” Sheek said. “They move through the shelter very quickly, but our larger dogs are harder to place.” Additionally, for the first time since she’s worked at DAS, the shelter is having trouble placing puppies. “We have so many puppies in the facility that are waiting for homes — more puppies than we’ve seen in the past,” Sheek said. “So, it’s becoming an issue with large dogs and puppies as well.”

Martin said this is a very unfortunate national trend. “Dogs over 40 pounds are staying longer in shelters,” she said. “And when that length of stay is longer, it just adds to the capacity issues.”

Asked why this is such a consistent problem, Martin said it’s difficult to give a reason that’s backed by facts and statistics. Anecdotally though, she thinks it comes down to housing instability, at least in part. “We feel as though we’re in a housing situation that is difficult for people,” Martin said. Finding housing for big dogs is hard on its own, but breed restrictions and insurance restrictions can make it even harder.

Martin said that when people come in looking to relinquish a pet, the shelter asks what has brought them there. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of it ourselves,” Martin said. It’s often housing issues that bring people in, or sometimes, it’s a lack of veterinary care. “I think a majority of it looks to be loss of housing,” she said.

“Evictions factor in for sure,” Sheek said. “We have a good number of animals enter the facility because their owner is being evicted.” Sometimes people also aren’t able to bring their dogs when they move because of breed or size restrictions or because they can’t pay pet deposits.

There are resources out there to help people keep their pets. But, Sheek said, “Unfortunately when you don’t know exactly where you’re going to be sleeping, it can be very hard to find a solution that allows you to keep your animal.”

Capacity issues at the shelter can also come down to the kind of dogs at the facility.

“When you look closely at the dogs that we’re talking about, most of them are larger, short-haired dogs that some might construe as pit-bull mixes,” Martin said. “Often they’re not. They could be lab mixes. … If every one of those dogs were fluffy, poodley looking things, we wouldn’t have the challenges that we have.”

It’s hard to solve the problem partially because there’s not enough data about the dilemma. Without more data, "the firehose of need continues to be pointed at us and we’ll be in this situation for what feels like forever,” Martin said.

Before the pandemic, the shelter was able to transport larger numbers of animals to other facilities across the country. Now those facilities are having capacity issues of their own.

Martin said that her team does everything it can to set up potential new pet families with an animal best suited for them. “We want people to feel really comfortable to come down, and when they do come down, if they have any questions, problems or concerns, that they actually ask,” Martin said. “We don’t want anyone walking out of the building without a pet if we can prevent it. We are here to help to be matchmakers.”

You can see the shelter's available pets at bedallas90.org. Pets can be adopted or fostered in person at DAS’ main shelter at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Wednesday, 1 – 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jacob Vaughn, a former Brookhaven College journalism student, has written for the Observer since 2018, first as clubs editor. More recently, he's been in the news section as a staff writer covering City Hall, the Dallas Police Department and whatever else editors throw his way.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn

Trending

Updated List: Every Texas School District Book Ban in the 2022-23 School Year

Education

Updated List: Every Texas School District Book Ban in the 2022-23 School Year

By Simone Carter
Is Newly Republican Mayor Eric Johnson Gunning for Higher Office?

News

Is Newly Republican Mayor Eric Johnson Gunning for Higher Office?

By Simone Carter
Grapevine Examines the Nonexistent Line Between Church, Schools and State in North Texas

Education

Grapevine Examines the Nonexistent Line Between Church, Schools and State in North Texas

By Kelly Dearmore
Rivalry Between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers is Historically Epic

Religion

Rivalry Between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers is Historically Epic

By Kelly Dearmore
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation