What Could Ken Paxton's Bank Bans Mean for the Dallas Bond?

Finance experts from across the state gathered in Austin last month for The Bond Buyer's Texas Public Finance conference , where they lamented, among other things, the cost of Ken Paxton’s bank bans.

The bans stem from a 2021 anti-ESG (environment, social and governance) state law barring banks from underwriting municipal bonds if the bank is seen as boycotting or discriminating against the fossil fuel or firearm industries. The law pertains to any local government contract over $100,000, and has been enforced through investigations by Attorney General Ken Paxton.



So What Does That Mean for Dallas?

When voters approve a bond package, city officials go to major banks for the loans. Once local governments find underwriters for the bonds, Paxton signs off on the deals, per state law. With a $1.25 billion bond package approved by Dallas voters on May 4, the city now has to find a bank or banks to loan the money. But now they have fewer options than they did with previous bond measures.

The tightening of Texas’ municipal bond market is directly impacting taxpayers, a recent study by the Texas Association of Business Chambers of Commerce Foundation found. Decreased bond underwriter competition is leading to higher borrowing costs for the bonds, increasing the debt burden of city governments and interest costs for taxpayers.





A paper published by the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School estimates that in the first eight months of Paxton's anti-ESG laws, local governments paid between $300 and $500 million more in interest on $32 billion borrowed than they would have before the bans went into effect.

"That decreased competition drives up the cost for taxpayers and it makes the work that we do to dig our cities out of financial holes harder," Houston Controller Chris Hollins said at the Austin conference. "Make no mistake, the twists and turns we must now navigate are contrived, devised and caused by select people here in Austin."