 Dallas City Council Member Calls For Investigation Into Storm Response | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Power Restoration and Debris Cleanup: How Dallas Bounces Back From a Major Storm

Sanitation services are only halfway through citywide debris pickups, despite tripling collections since the May 28 storm.
June 28, 2024
Winds during the May 28 storm reached 80 mph.
Winds during the May 28 storm reached 80 mph. Carly May Gravely
Share this:
One month after a massive spring storm swept through Dallas, the lights are back on but signs of destruction remain. Power outages affected more than a half million residents, and restoration took, in some cases, nearly a week. Some neighborhoods are still lined with piles of dead brush, limbs and trees, and it could be another month before city sanitation services are able to complete a first sweep through all neighborhoods, city collection plans show.

It makes us wonder: How long, exactly, should storm recovery take in a major city?

The damage caused by the hurricane-force winds and baseball-sized hail of the May 28 storm was “unusual,” Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins said in a news conference after the storm. It was so bad, in fact, that weeks later, officials with the Biden administration declared residents of Dallas and Kaufman counties eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance program. Funding from the program can help residents cover the cost of temporary housing, home repairs and property losses that resulted from a severe storm.

While the program allowed residents to take their recovery into their own hands, some services, such as power restoration, flood mitigation and clearing away the debris of the hundreds of trees that were uprooted, are happening at the city’s pace.

In parts of East Dallas, power restoration took so long that District 9 City Council member Paula Blackmon filed a memorandum requesting an “urgent investigation” from Oncor. Blackmon said restoration delays, difficulties accessing accurate information and strained communication channels between Oncor and residents left her concerned in the days following the storm. The memo asks the power company to assess what went wrong in East Dallas and to present data from the storm in a community meeting.

“We started hearing that a lot of D9 was hit, and it was taking a while to get back online. Now I’m asking to go deeper to understand why,” Blackmon told the Observer. “We should be doing everything to make sure that power is retained during these harsh storms.”

According to Oncor, the May 28 storm was the second-worst in the company’s 112-year history, and an error in the company’s notification system exacerbated communication issues. As storms persisted in the week following May 28, delays caused by lightning and additional damage slowed restoration times as well. Over 600,000 customers lost power after the storm, a spokesperson for Oncor told the Observer, and while power was restored to nearly half of those households within 24 hours, some didn't have power again until June 2.



Prolonged outages were common in neighborhoods in North and East Dallas, and Blackmon said she has already held preliminary meetings with Oncor to better understand why her district’s power was was so substantially affected. Additionally, she has asked the company to evaluate outages from past storms to identify any recurring problematic areas. Blackmon hopes findings from the investigation can be applied citywide to address Dallas’ increasingly severe weather patterns.

"Throughout the storm, we communicated with county officials as well as city staff and council members and provided updates, as they were available. We are also in the process of meeting with individual city council members to provide a post-storm briefing and respond to any of their concerns," an Oncor spokesperson said. "We recognize that any outage is a hardship, especially when it extends over several days."

A community meeting with Oncor is planned for September, which Blackmon hopes will help residents prepare for the fall tornados and severe cold snaps that have become more frequent in recent years.

“What happened on May 28, I can’t change that,” Blackmon said. “But what I can do is focus on how to make it better so when this next storm hits, because it will hit, how can we become a resilient community that is able to thrive after a major storm?”

In the days following the “fast and violent” storm, power restoration was a main priority for Oncor and city officials, leading to slower starts on services such as debris cleanup, Blackmon said. Rolling storms throughout the week after May 28 also affected the city’s ability to restart some services.

click to enlarge
Timeline for ongoing storm debris collection following May 28.
City of Dallas


According to a city memo shared with the Observer, the Department of Sanitation Services has worked six to seven days each week since May 28 collecting debris, and though the department has “tripled its typical collection capacity” with the assistance of contractor crews, around half of the city has yet to see collections. In total, the department estimates the storm resulted in 400,000 cubic yards of debris.

“Crews are progressing through the City following the normal brush and bulky item monthly collection schedule, which typically takes one week to pass through each designated geographic area,” the memo states. “However, due to the volume of debris, it is taking approximately two weeks to complete each geographic area.”

Once a first sweep of the city is completed, crews will double back through neighborhoods that were serviced immediately following the storm and may not have had time to collect debris.

The memo said the normal, 20-yard limit on debris collection will not be enforced because the county’s storm-related cost estimates will likely be large enough to qualify for reimbursement through FEMA.

Many residents think of the debris piles as an eyesore, but for now Blackmon is urging patience.

“It's going to take some time to recover,” she said.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
Contact: Emma Ruby
Texas Lawmakers Look To Crack Down on Child Sex Abusers

Crime

Texas Lawmakers Look To Crack Down on Child Sex Abusers

By Emma Ruby
Mansfield ISD Staff Will Notify Parents if Their Kid Is Transgender

Education

Mansfield ISD Staff Will Notify Parents if Their Kid Is Transgender

By Jacob Vaughn
A Parker County Teen Confessed to Murdering His Family, and It's Really Disturbing

Crime

A Parker County Teen Confessed to Murdering His Family, and It's Really Disturbing

By Eric Nicholson
Residents in a Rural Corner of Dallas Struggle to Get Big-City Services

Environment

Residents in a Rural Corner of Dallas Struggle to Get Big-City Services

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation