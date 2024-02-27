 Dallas City Council to Vote on Tony Timpa Wrongful Death Settlement | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

Dallas City Council To Vote on Tony Timpa Settlement

The settlement isn't all Tony Timpa's family wanted, but their attorney says they want to finally put the case behind them.
February 27, 2024
There's only one officer in the Tony Timpa death lawsuit who isn't shielded by qualified immunity.
There's only one officer in the Tony Timpa death lawsuit who isn't shielded by qualified immunity. Nathan Hunsinger
Share this:
Tony Timpa called police in 2016 for help, saying he was afraid, unarmed and off his prescription medication for anxiety and schizophrenia. In Dallas police body camera footage, the 32-year-old Timpa can be seen with his hands cuffed behind his back, pinned face down as he yelled for help. He died 20 minutes after the police arrived, and the officers joked about waking Timpa up for school when he became unresponsive.

This week, Dallas City Council will vote on a $2.5 million settlement for Timpa's estate. This comes months after a federal jury awarded Timpa’s son $1 million over his father’s death. However, the jury failed to award the other plaintiffs in the suit, Timpa’s mother and father and his estate.

Dallas police officer Dustin Dillard knelt on Timpa for about 14 minutes and was accused of using excessive force in Timpa’s civil suit. The three other officers on the scene were accused of failing to intervene. All but one of the officers – Raymond Dominguez – were shielded by qualified immunity, a controversial legal doctrine that protects officials like police officers from lawsuits.

According to the jury, Dillard, and DPD officers Dominguez and Danny Vasquez violated Timpa’s rights, but Vasquez, too, was shielded by qualified immunity. The legal doctrine also applied to Dillard because the jury found a reasonable officer wouldn’t have known that kneeling on Timpa was unlawful. All but one of the officers, Kevin Mansell, who has since retired, are with the department still today.

“These cases are marathons. They’re not sprints." – Geoff Henley, attorney

tweet this
Geoff Henley, the attorney for Timpa’s mother, Vicki, told the Observer he was astounded that the jury didn’t award any money to Timpa’s mother, father or his estate.

He said his clients were very disheartened by the jury verdict and would prefer to settle on much different terms. “But there’s also an element of ‘This has been an eight-year fight,’” Henley said. “So, there’s also a component of wanting to put some of this behind them.”

Henley said there’s another plaintiff who is part of the suit but not part of this settlement. That’s why the $2.5 million is considered only a partial settlement. Asked if the settlement is enough, Henley said, “Every plaintiff and every plaintiff’s lawyer always wants and feels that there should be more.” And they argued for more, but $2.5 million is what was settled upon. Part of the $2.5 million is to cover attorney fees, Henley said.

He didn’t want to guess whether the council would approve the settlement. “That’s just not something that I have any control over,” he said. “Just like I don’t guess what juries are going to do because, again, I can’t control that. I can only control what I attempt to do and what I do.”

City Council will vote on the settlement at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Henley said a case like this is often litigated slowly, and there’s a reason for that.

“These cases are marathons. They’re not sprints,” he said. “Because of qualified immunity, these cases always take so much longer than regular personal injury cases, and until qualified immunity is reformed or significantly modified, we are going to continue to have, effectively, bloodletting litigation on cases where there are bona fide injuries and death.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jacob Vaughn is a Staff Writer for the Dallas Observer where he primarily covers local news and cannabis. Jacob freelanced for the Observer beginning in March 2018 before joining the staff full-time in June 2020. He was also the Clubs Editor from August 2019 to June 2020. Before the Observer, Jacob freelanced for the Local Profile and worked as the editor-in-chief of Dallas College’s Brookhaven Campus newspaper, The Brookhaven Courier. In 2021, Jacob appeared on CBS News to speak about the Conservative Political Action Conference. He was also interviewed by NPR affiliate KTTZ about national and state cannabis laws.
Contact: Jacob Vaughn
Lawsuits Detail Undercover Investigations Into Alleged Illicit Dallas Massage Parlors

Crime

Lawsuits Detail Undercover Investigations Into Alleged Illicit Dallas Massage Parlors

By Jacob Vaughn
What Could Marijuana Rescheduling Do For Texas?

Drugs

What Could Marijuana Rescheduling Do For Texas?

By Jacob Vaughn
Summer in February: Dallas Weather Is Melting Faces and Records

News

Summer in February: Dallas Weather Is Melting Faces and Records

By Simone Carter
Psychedelic Indeed: We Tripped on Legal Magic Mushroom Gummies (This Time)

Drugs

Psychedelic Indeed: We Tripped on Legal Magic Mushroom Gummies (This Time)

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation