Dallas City Council Member Kevin Felder Turns Himself in Over Felony Charge

Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder turned himself in at the Dallas County Courthouse Tuesday, responding to an arrest warrant issued Monday charging him with leaving the scene of a traffic accident that caused injury, a third-degree felony.

On Feb. 13, an 18-year-old man told Dallas police that Felder hit him as the man rode a scooter on Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas. Through his attorney, Felder denied hitting anyone, saying instead that the man threw a scooter at Felder's car after Felder told him to stop zig-zagging across the street. Police said the man suffered minor injuries to his arm.

Speaking to reporters after District Judge Tammy Kemp released his client on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, lawyer Pete Schulte again denied that Felder struck the teen.