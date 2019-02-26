 


Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder's mugshot.
Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder's mugshot.
Dallas County

Dallas City Council Member Kevin Felder Turns Himself in Over Felony Charge

Stephen Young | February 26, 2019 | 2:49pm
Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder turned himself in at the Dallas County Courthouse Tuesday, responding to an arrest warrant issued Monday charging him with leaving the scene of a traffic accident that caused injury, a third-degree felony.

On Feb. 13, an 18-year-old man told Dallas police that Felder hit him as the man rode a scooter on Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas. Through his attorney, Felder denied hitting anyone, saying instead that the man threw a scooter at Felder's car after Felder told him to stop zig-zagging across the street.  Police said the man suffered minor injuries to his arm.

Speaking to reporters after District Judge Tammy Kemp released his client on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, lawyer Pete Schulte again denied that Felder struck the teen.

"We're looking forward to it. We're not happy that we're having to go into court, but we're looking forward to going to trial," Schulte said. "I know what Dallas police did as a former investigator myself. They're saying 'Hey, this kid says he was in an accident. We don't know, we can't do what we need to do, so we're just going to get a warrant and put it in the justice system.'"

Felder deserves the same treatment as anyone accused of crime, Schulte said.

"I want to be clear. With any citizen, if they're arrested based on a probable cause warrant, it does not mean they committed the crime," Schulte said.

Felder represents Fair Park and portions of South Dallas. He's facing eight opponents in his bid for a second term at City Hall. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

