Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Media

Calling on Freelance Writers: The Dallas Observer's News Desk Is Looking for Pitches

August 24, 2022 4:00AM

Who would miss the opportunity to dig through public records?
Who would miss the opportunity to dig through public records? SupamitrK, Shutterstock
Do you enjoy combing through public records? Do you keep a watchful eye on what's happening at City Hall? Do you keep up with soaring rental costs and the impact they're having on Dallas neighborhoods? In short, do you have your thumb on Dallas' news pulse?

If so, we've got news for you. On top of hiring for a staff writer opening, the Dallas Observer’s news desk is putting out a call for pitches.

We’re looking for writers who can contribute hard news articles, features and longform stories with a Dallas hook. Our rates vary based on the story and will be negotiated before any pitch is commissioned.

We are especially interested in Dallas stories that touch on:
  • City Hall
  • Local politics
  • Public health
  • Crime
  • Courts
  • Transportation
  • Housing
  • Environmental issues
  • Education
  • Civil Rights
Plus, with midterm elections coming up in November, we expect the news to only get busier between now and then.

As an alternative weekly, we run a print edition every Thursday. But we also publish new stories online Monday through Friday.

Before you pitch, we hope you'll get acquainted with our reporting.

To get an idea of what kind of news articles we like, check out our news section here. As for features and longform stories, we are interested in deeply reported profiles, narratives and explainers. To get a feel for what kind of features and longform articles we publish, check out our long reads section here.

If you’re a local writer with an idea for a well-reported story, please reach out to our news editor, Patrick Strickland, at [email protected] and our editor-in-chief, Patrick Williams, at [email protected] Please include the word "Pitch" in your email subject line. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
Contact: Patrick Strickland

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation