Calling on Freelance Writers: The Dallas Observer's News Desk Is Looking for Pitches

If so, we've got news for you. On top of hiring for a staff writer opening, the Dallas Observer’s news desk is putting out a call for pitches.
We’re looking for writers who can contribute hard news articles, features and longform stories with a Dallas hook. Our rates vary based on the story and will be negotiated before any pitch is commissioned.
We are especially interested in Dallas stories that touch on:
- City Hall
- Local politics
- Public health
- Crime
- Courts
- Transportation
- Housing
- Environmental issues
- Education
- Civil Rights
As an alternative weekly, we run a print edition every Thursday. But we also publish new stories online Monday through Friday.
Before you pitch, we hope you'll get acquainted with our reporting.
To get an idea of what kind of news articles we like, check out our news section here. As for features and longform stories, we are interested in deeply reported profiles, narratives and explainers. To get a feel for what kind of features and longform articles we publish, check out our long reads section here.
If you’re a local writer with an idea for a well-reported story, please reach out to our news editor, Patrick Strickland, at [email protected] and our editor-in-chief, Patrick Williams, at [email protected] Please include the word "Pitch" in your email subject line.