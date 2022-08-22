Support Us

The Dallas Observer Is Hiring a Staff Writer to Join Its News Desk

August 22, 2022 12:29PM

We're hiring. Nenad Stojkovic, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Dallas Observer is looking for a staff writer to join our news desk.

In case that's unclear, we are an alternative weekly newspaper looking to hire a journalist — yes, in this day and age — to cover news in one of the nation's fastest growing cities.

What do you get in exchange? For starters, a salary, benefits, the opportunity to play an integral role in a our print and online editions and the chance to join a small but scrappy team of reporters and editors. (Plus, you might see your name on the cover now and then.)

When do we want to make this hire? As soon as possible, if we're being honest.

Who are we looking for? We want someone with a solid news background. We want someone who enjoys the challenge of a tight deadline and has the ability to turn around clean prose. We want someone who starts the day with a variety of pitches. We want someone who can balance daily news coverage with long-term projects and long-form stories.

What will this staff writer cover? Well, a bit of everything. Our news team covers local politics, City Hall, crime, courts, education, law, the environment, housing, public health and more. The staff writer should be able to move between beats and keep a finger on the city's pulse.

Most important, the staff writer should have an appetite for hunting down important stories and digging up the facts.

If you think you fit the bill and are interested, send three to five of your best news clips, a resume and a cover letter to: [email protected]
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
