Dallas Names Interim Police Chief, Sets Garcia's Final Day With DPD

Outgoing Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia’s last day will be Oct. 18, and Executive Assistant Chief Michael Igo will step in as interim police chief, according to a Friday morning memo from Dallas’ interim city manager.
“I am confident that Chief Igo will provide the Dallas Police Department with the continuity we need during this transition. His experience, trust within the community, and knowledge of the Department gives me the confidence that he is the right person at the right time for this assignment,” said interim Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert in a press release attached to the memo. “Chief Igo has been unwavering in his commitment to his service in uniform. He will continue the Dallas Police Department’s focus on safety, our number one priority,” Tolbert added.
Garcia’s departure came as a surprise to the mayor and council on Sept. 19, when he confirmed reports that he was retiring from law enforcement. Later that day it was reported that Garcia had accepted the job as assistant city manager in Austin. There, he will join Dallas' former City Manager, T.C. Broadnax, who resigned earlier this year for a similar job in Austin. Garcia has been vocal in his admiration of Broadnax.
Only five months ago, Garcia said he planned to stay in Dallas at least three more years following an agreement with the city that would pay him an additional $10,000 every six months as a retention bonus.
"While we are sorry to see him go, we also know that big city police chiefs never stick around forever," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote in a statement in September, hours after the news of Garcia’s resignation broke. "We are fortunate to have had a capable, committed, experienced, and innovative police chief these last three and a half years. We wish him the best of luck on his next journey."
Two council members, Paula Blackmon and Adam Bazuldua, laid part of the blame for Garcia's departure on the controversial charter amendments championed by a group called Dallas HERO, which Garcia vocally opposed.
According to the press release, Igo has been with DPD for 33 years.He was promoted to senior corporal in 1997 before serving as sergeant, lieutenant, major, deputy chief and assistant chief. He was named as executive assistant chief in January of this year.
According to the email, there will be “special recognition for Chief Garcia” during the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, “as a formal farewell to honor his service and commitment to making Dallas one of the safest cities in the United States.”