 Dallas Names Interim Police Chief, Sets Garcia's Final Day with DPD | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dallas Names Interim Police Chief, Sets Garcia's Final Day With DPD

The interim city manager said Michael Igo's career has been distinguished by several notable awards and accomplishments.
October 4, 2024
Eddie Garcia's final day as DPD chief will be Oct. 18.
Eddie Garcia's final day as DPD chief will be Oct. 18. Mike Graham
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Outgoing Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia’s last day will be Oct. 18, and Executive Assistant Chief Michael Igo will step in as interim police chief, according to a Friday morning memo from Dallas’ interim city manager.

“I am confident that Chief Igo will provide the Dallas Police Department with the continuity we need during this transition. His experience, trust within the community, and knowledge of the Department gives me the confidence that he is the right person at the right time for this assignment,” said interim Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert in a press release attached to the memo. “Chief Igo has been unwavering in his commitment to his service in uniform. He will continue the Dallas Police Department’s focus on safety, our number one priority,” Tolbert added.

Garcia’s departure came as a surprise to the mayor and council on Sept. 19, when he confirmed reports that he was retiring from law enforcement. Later that day it was reported that Garcia had accepted the job as assistant city manager in Austin. There, he will join Dallas' former City Manager, T.C. Broadnax, who resigned earlier this year for a similar job in Austin. Garcia has been vocal in his admiration of Broadnax.

Only five months ago, Garcia said he planned to stay in Dallas at least three more years following an agreement with the city that would pay him an additional $10,000 every six months as a retention bonus.

"While we are sorry to see him go, we also know that big city police chiefs never stick around forever," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote in a statement in September, hours after the news of Garcia’s resignation broke. "We are fortunate to have had a capable, committed, experienced, and innovative police chief these last three and a half years. We wish him the best of luck on his next journey."

Two council members, Paula Blackmon and Adam Bazuldua, laid part of the blame for Garcia's departure on the controversial charter amendments championed by a group called Dallas HERO, which Garcia vocally opposed.

According to the press release, Igo has been with DPD for 33 years.He was promoted to senior corporal in 1997 before serving as sergeant, lieutenant, major, deputy chief and assistant chief. He was named as executive assistant chief in January of this year.

According to the email, there will be “special recognition for Chief Garcia” during the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, “as a formal farewell to honor his service and commitment to making Dallas one of the safest cities in the United States.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
While Houston Suffers From Dockworkers' Strike, Dallas Lives the California Dream

Transportation

While Houston Suffers From Dockworkers' Strike, Dallas Lives the California Dream

By Patrick Williams
Dallas Journalist’s New Podcast Dives Deep Into One of Texas’ Most Prolific Serial Killers

Crime

Dallas Journalist’s New Podcast Dives Deep Into One of Texas’ Most Prolific Serial Killers

By Kelly Dearmore
The Biggest Whoppers Told During the Vice Presidential Debate

Election

The Biggest Whoppers Told During the Vice Presidential Debate

By Kelly Dearmore
The Dallas Stars Are Back, But Will They Be Better Than Ever?

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars Are Back, But Will They Be Better Than Ever?

By Kelly Dearmore
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation