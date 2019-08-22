 


4
Police Chief U. Renee Hall is the one who asked the governor to send state troopers here and then asked the troopers to concentrate on South Dallas.EXPAND
Police Chief U. Renee Hall is the one who asked the governor to send state troopers here and then asked the troopers to concentrate on South Dallas.
Brian Maschino

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall Set to Return Monday

Stephen Young | August 22, 2019 | 10:11am
AA

Dallas' six weeks-running municipal mystery is over. Police Chief U. Renee Hall will be back on the job Monday, Dallas City Manager TC Broadnax announced Wednesday night. Hall's been on medical leave since July.

According to the department, Hall's personal doctor suggested she undergo major surgery after Hall's mother died in October after suffering "lengthy health challenges." The extended time out of the public eye that followed for the chief sped up a rumor mill about her status at the department that had already been churning for quite some time.

Hall will be on limited duty as she returns, Broadnax said.

“To ensure the success of her return while she continues to recover, I have encouraged the chief to be limited in her external activities and public appearances for the next few weeks,” Broadnax said. “She will use this time to reacclimate to the many projects and initiatives currently underway in the department.”

One of those ongoing initiatives is DPD's partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety, which started in earnest after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott agreed to help Dallas with state resources after the city saw its murder count spike in May. The additional boots on the ground have inspired resistance from many southern Dallas residents, who feel they are being unfairly targeted by state troopers.

Earlier this month, Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua said that he'd been in contact with Hall about the program, but the chief made no public appearances or statements during her leave.

This week, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said that he hadn't talked to the chief since her leave was announced. She did not consult with him on his new violent crime task force, Johnson said.

Hall thanked Dallas for its patience and prayers Wednesday.

“I am excited and look forward to returning to work and resuming normal activity,” the chief said.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

