DPD Releases Sketch of Park Lane Garage Shooter

Dallas Police Department officers are looking for a teenager they believe shot and killed an former Highland Park High School student during what police say appears to be a drug deal gone wrong. According to a description from witnesses who accompanied the victim, Joseph Pintucci, to the garage, the 18-year-old's shooter is Latino, between 18 and 19 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall. At the time of the shooting he was wearing a gold teeth grill with diamonds, according to the description being given out by police, and might have been wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

Late Thursday night, Pintucci got in touch with three people via an instant messaging app, police said. After the shooter and two others agreed to buy drugs from Pintucci, the group met in the Park Lane parking garage at Central Expressway that serves retailers like Whole Foods and Dick's Sporting Goods.