They're Baaack: Scammers Are Going After Dallas Water Utilities Customers. Again.

There’s just one big problem. It’s a scam.
DWU is letting residents know that scam callers and texters are running a grift, reminiscent of ones that were carried out on previous occasions last year.
One year ago to the day, the Observer reported that fraudsters were contacting DWU customers in English and Spanish from a number that looked to be associated with the department. A similar set of scam messages had also unfolded two months earlier, in July 2022.
Victims of the current scam may see their caller ID shows the number 214-651-1441, which is DWU’s main customer service line. But don’t be tricked into handing over any money. The department doesn’t text or call customers prior to disconnection; instead, such notices are sent via snail mail.
“As a security measure and to protect the customer's personal financial data, DWU does not take payments over the phone with a live person,” states a post on the city’s website. “Payments processed over the phone are made through the Interactive Voice Response system.”
Anyone who thinks they may have been contacted by a scammer and who’s worried about the status of their account can call 214-651-1441 to speak with a member of DWU staff. Customers can also review their accounts through the automated voice system.
Brian Martinez, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department, told the Observer late last week that DPD has received around eight complaints tied to the scam so far this year.
“Eight is still too many. We wish we had zero,” he said. “We want to let [the public] know so that the number doesn’t grow.”
This year the calls started earlier in the summer, Martinez said, noting that they typically kick off in the warmer months when water use is higher. The scam might be more believable during the summer season because it’s often when legitimate employees request that residents try to conserve water.
Martinez said there’s an ongoing investigation into the scam, which is unfolding in other cities, too.
“It's across the board, you know: They're hitting everybody when it comes to calling.” – Brian Martinez, Dallas Police Department spokespersontweet this
In an apparently separate case in May, officials in Fort Worth notified residents that some scammers were pretending to be water utility workers, according to WFAA. One elderly resident was robbed by suspects who allegedly claimed that they had struck a main line, thereby contaminating the home's water. The scammers then asked for access to the person's house under the pretense that they needed to conduct tests.
Still, the latest round of Dallas scammers doesn’t appear to be targeting one particular demographic, Martinez said.
“It's across the board, you know: They're hitting everybody when it comes to calling,” he said. “It’s not like they're looking at certain age groups and saying, ‘Let's call these [people].’ They just get someone to bite.”
If the wrongdoer is able to connect with a customer who is late on their bill, then a call threatening disconnection may inspire a reaction.
Martinez also mentioned other common scams, including when people get a text message saying that there’s a package waiting for them or that they’ve won some type of reward. Certain fraudsters may even ask victims for their Social Security numbers.
Martinez advises folks who think they could be on the line with a scammer to simply hang up. You can always look up the correct phone number and call to ask whether the department or company in question has actually been trying to contact you.
In other water news, the state of Texas has extended its deadline for low-income renters and homeowners who need financial assistance to pay their water bills.
The Texas Utility Help program had initially planned to stop accepting applications at the close of this month, but people can now sign up through the end of December. Go to texasutilityhelp.com to apply or dial 855-566-2057. If you’re a DWU customer, be sure to call DWU’s customer service to let them know.
“Customers are also encouraged to call to set up a payment plan to avoid late fees and water disconnection,” the city’s website states. “Staff is available to assist DWU customers with developing a payment plan that fits their budget. DWU's goal is to help customers to maintain this essential service during this period of hot temperatures and low precipitation.”