Halloween Flirts With Freezing Temps, But the Real Horror Starts Next Week

WFAA meteorological sorcerer Pete Delkus broadcast what to expect in North Texas on Tuesday.
"Halloween highs: chilly," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Temps will be trending about 15 degrees cooler than normal. The high of 56 would tie for tenth coldest Halloween high on record. Records go back to 1898. A front moves in today bringing even colder air tonight."
Early on Halloween morning, the forecaster noted in another post that a freeze warning will hang over certain counties to the south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area until the wee hours of Wednesday. He also offered a friendly reminder: Tend to your leafy familiars (AKA plants).
Halloween highs: chilly.— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) October 31, 2023
Temps will be trending about 15 degrees cooler than normal. The high of 56 would tie for tenth coldest Halloween high on record.
Records go back to 1898.
A front moves in today bringing even colder air tonight.#wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/3vDDLbe6hV
Delkus' prophecy may soothe some Texans who are still shell-shocked from this year's cruel and seemingly endless summer. For a time, it felt as though Dallas would never see the day when the temperature would plunge below 80, let alone 90.
Hell, it was just over a month ago — on Sept. 8 — that DFW logged an infernal 110 degrees.
So we hope that you've soaked up as much as you could of the cold while it's lasted. It looks like the cauldron's water is about to start simmering once more.
Following Wednesday's high of 53, temperatures will begin to climb the rest of the week, according to WFAA's 14-day forecast. Saturday and Sunday will witness highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, and then Monday will dare to rear its ugly head.
The high that day, Nov. 6, is a whiplash-inducing 81 degrees.
After tomorrow, warmer weather is on the way! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/HEoqXWKIeh— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) October 31, 2023
We're sorry, but we only just finished reorganizing our closets to include some cozy sweater selections. Now North Texas' weather is forcing us to drag back out our shorts and tank tops? And all this after we've stuffed our gourds full of candy and various kinds of pumpkin-spice delights?
Boo.
NBC-DFW further highlighted just how odd this year's weather has been. The outlet wrote in a post on X that the freeze warnings in place for the first two nights of this week amount to the "the type of weather that usually doesn’t appear until late November."
Shoot, at this rate, we wouldn't be surprised if it's 92 degrees outside when our annual Thanksgiving turkey-coma rolls around.