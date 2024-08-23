Following Historic Harris Nomination, Trump Has Reproductive Rights 'Meltdown'

And, yes, he posted throughout the proceedings. So much so that Vanity Fair wrote that Trump had a “Chernobyl-level meltdown” on his own Truth Social account while Harris was giving her historic speech.
“In a series of characteristically deranged Truth Social posts that began by criticizing Harris for saying “too many” thank-yous ‘too rapidly,” Vanity Fair wrote. “The ex-president claimed Harris ‘will take us into a Nuclear World War III’; ‘HAS LED US INTO FAILING NATION STATUS’; talked about her childhood too much; ‘IS A RADICAL MARXIST’; caused October 7; and is laughed at by ‘the Tyrants.’ He also told his followers, ‘Walz was an ASSISTANT Coach, not a COACH,’ and at one point asked, ‘IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?’”
Not one to let sleeping dogs lie, Trump seemed to take another, slightly less direct shot at the Harris campaign this morning. A top subject of this week’s convention was abortion and women’s healthcare. It seems Trump, who has been on one long victory lap, taking credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, sees himself as a champion for women’s rights.
“My administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights,” he posted to Truth Social on Friday.
Bonnie Castillo, the executive director of National Nurses United, one of the largest nurses unions in the country, noted on X why she isn’t buying Trump’s claim.
“So far, Trump has appointed — count them — THREE Supreme Court justices who oppose reproductive rights and protect corporate interests,” she wrote on Friday. “With each appointment, he has chipped away at the foundation of our democracy, putting the health of our communities in grave danger.”
From there, Trump proceeded to aim his social media posts at Harris’ stance on immigration and his own views on securing the border. Understandably, people were still perplexed by his reproductive rights prediction.
A number of X users wondered if Trump's employing “Democrat lingo” means that he’s making his way toward an ideological center, rather than continuing to steer far right.
A video clip of Trump addressing reporters on Friday afternoon posted to X by conservative outlet Real America’s Voice showed the former president repeating his claim that he’ll be “very strong on women’s reproductive rights.”
On Tuesday night, during the DNC, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois attacked Trump’s record on reproductive rights.
“I went to war to protect America’s rights and freedoms,” she said during the primetime address. “So I take it personally when a five-time, draft-dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take away my rights and my freedoms, especially when it concerns my daughters.”