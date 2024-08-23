 Donald Trump Has Reproductive Rights 'Meltdown' on Social Media | Dallas Observer
Following Historic Harris Nomination, Trump Has Reproductive Rights 'Meltdown'

It's a rare moment when both Republicans and Democrats seem to be feeling the same thing: confusion.
August 23, 2024
Former President Donald Trump didn't like that his political opponent grabbed the spotlight this week.
Former President Donald Trump didn't like that his political opponent grabbed the spotlight this week. Gage Skidmore

Much of the political world centered on Thursday its sights on the final night of the Democratic National Convention where Vice President Kamala Harris became the first Black woman and first Asian American to accept a major party nomination for president. Former President Donald Trump was one of those watching closely, apparently.

And, yes, he posted throughout the proceedings. So much so that Vanity Fair wrote that Trump had a “Chernobyl-level meltdown” on his own Truth Social account while Harris was giving her historic speech.

“In a series of characteristically deranged Truth Social posts that began by criticizing Harris for saying “too many” thank-yous ‘too rapidly,” Vanity Fair wrote. “The ex-president claimed Harris ‘will take us into a Nuclear World War III’; ‘HAS LED US INTO FAILING NATION STATUS’; talked about her childhood too much; ‘IS A RADICAL MARXIST’; caused October 7; and is laughed at by ‘the Tyrants.’ He also told his followers, ‘Walz was an ASSISTANT Coach, not a COACH,’ and at one point asked, ‘IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?’”

Not one to let sleeping dogs lie, Trump seemed to take another, slightly less direct shot at the Harris campaign this morning. A top subject of this week’s convention was abortion and women’s healthcare. It seems Trump, who has been on one long victory lap, taking credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, sees himself as a champion for women’s rights.


“My administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights,” he posted to Truth Social on Friday.

Bonnie Castillo, the executive director of National Nurses United, one of the largest nurses unions in the country, noted on X why she isn’t buying Trump’s claim.

“So far, Trump has appointed — count them — THREE Supreme Court justices who oppose reproductive rights and protect corporate interests,” she wrote on Friday. “With each appointment, he has chipped away at the foundation of our democracy, putting the health of our communities in grave danger.”


From there, Trump proceeded to aim his social media posts at Harris’ stance on immigration and his own views on securing the border. Understandably, people were still perplexed by his reproductive rights prediction.

A number of X users wondered if Trump's employing “Democrat lingo” means that he’s making his way toward an ideological center, rather than continuing to steer far right.

A video clip of Trump addressing reporters on Friday afternoon posted to X by conservative outlet Real America’s Voice showed the former president repeating his claim that he’ll be “very strong on women’s reproductive rights.”

On Tuesday night, during the DNC, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois attacked Trump’s record on reproductive rights.

“I went to war to protect America’s rights and freedoms,” she said during the primetime address. “So I take it personally when a five-time, draft-dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take away my rights and my freedoms, especially when it concerns my daughters.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
