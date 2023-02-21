Dallas Political Hopeful Claims Fraud in Unopposed Mayoral Race

Now it seems that a man with almost the same name is traversing a strikingly similar path. Mayor Eric Johnson announced on Twitter Monday that he won’t face any challengers in his bid for reelection — but one would-be opponent is speaking out with claims of fraud.
“BREAKING: @Johnson4Dallas will run unopposed in the May 2023 mayoral election,” Johnson tweeted late Monday morning. “He is the first person ever to run unopposed for mayor since the city switched to electing its mayor to four-year terms in 1991 and is the first person period to run unopposed for mayor since 1967.”
Former Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson is pushing back against that claim. He submitted his application to run for mayor last Friday, the deadline, leading some in the local media to report that his name would also appear on the May 6 ballot.
Plot twist: On Monday morning, the city updated its website to reflect that Jefferson had not, in fact, qualified for the ballot spot. The Observer reached out to the city secretary's office to ask why and didn't hear back by publication time, but they told The Dallas Morning News that Jefferson hadn't accrued enough valid signatures.
Jefferson told the Observer on Monday afternoon that his application had been submitted on time and had been approved per state law, and that he had presented officials with more than 1,050 signatures, more than the required 404. The mayoral hopeful went on to level allegations of coercion: “This is unethical, illegal and stinks of corruption.”
Despite this roadblock, though, Jefferson insists that he’s not going to quit. He plans to take legal action, citing claims of fraud.
“This is chess, not checkers, and this was a chess move by special interests,” he said.
He added that he’s not happy with how things have gone so far.
“I worked very hard to get all those people to nominate me in the cold and in the rain,” he said. “The people of Dallas deserve a choice, and every vote, every nomination should count.”
Jefferson also ran in Texas’ 1st Congressional District last November but lost to Republican Nathaniel Moran in the general election. His website for that campaign indicates that he'd hoped to address poverty, health care and voter reform.
In a video published by The Dallas Morning News on Friday, Jefferson approaches potential voters in a parking lot and asks them to sign his petition. At one point, he mentions that the city needs to fix potholes and refurbish sidewalks.
Meanwhile, some in Big D leadership have congratulated Johnson after he tweeted that the mayoral race will be a one-man contest. District 12 council member Cara Mendelsohn, who is running unopposed, wrote that the incumbent mayor “has the right priorities and vision” for the city.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia also retweeted Johnson’s post, adding: “The most vocal and supportive Mayor of law enforcement in the country, even when it wasn’t ‘popular’@Johnson4Dallas, is running unopposed ….funny how that works. Our neighborhoods and @DallasPD are fortunate! Rise and Grind!!!”