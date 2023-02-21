Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

City Hall

Dallas Political Hopeful Claims Fraud in Unopposed Mayoral Race

February 21, 2023 4:00AM

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson says he will run unopposed for reelection. Will he?
Dallas mayor Eric Johnson says he will run unopposed for reelection. Will he? Wiki Commons
In 1967, Erik Jonsson, the incumbent, was the only candidate to appear on the ballot for Dallas mayor. Unsurprisingly, he won with more than 19,500 votes.

Now it seems that a man with almost the same name is traversing a strikingly similar path. Mayor Eric Johnson announced on Twitter Monday that he won’t face any challengers in his bid for reelection — but one would-be opponent is speaking out with claims of fraud.

“BREAKING: @Johnson4Dallas will run unopposed in the May 2023 mayoral election,” Johnson tweeted late Monday morning. “He is the first person ever to run unopposed for mayor since the city switched to electing its mayor to four-year terms in 1991 and is the first person period to run unopposed for mayor since 1967.”
Former Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson is pushing back against that claim. He submitted his application to run for mayor last Friday, the deadline, leading some in the local media to report that his name would also appear on the May 6 ballot.

Plot twist: On Monday morning, the city updated its website to reflect that Jefferson had not, in fact, qualified for the ballot spot. The Observer reached out to the city secretary's office to ask why and didn't hear back by publication time, but they told The Dallas Morning News that Jefferson hadn't accrued enough valid signatures.

Jefferson told the Observer on Monday afternoon that his application had been submitted on time and had been approved per state law, and that he had presented officials with more than 1,050 signatures, more than the required 404. The mayoral hopeful went on to level allegations of coercion: “This is unethical, illegal and stinks of corruption.”

Despite this roadblock, though, Jefferson insists that he’s not going to quit. He plans to take legal action, citing claims of fraud.

“This is chess, not checkers, and this was a chess move by special interests,” he said.

He added that he’s not happy with how things have gone so far.

“I worked very hard to get all those people to nominate me in the cold and in the rain,” he said. “The people of Dallas deserve a choice, and every vote, every nomination should count.”

Jefferson also ran in Texas’ 1st Congressional District last November but lost to Republican Nathaniel Moran in the general election. His website for that campaign indicates that he'd hoped to address poverty, health care and voter reform.

In a video published by The Dallas Morning News on Friday, Jefferson approaches potential voters in a parking lot and asks them to sign his petition. At one point, he mentions that the city needs to fix potholes and refurbish sidewalks.

Meanwhile, some in Big D leadership have congratulated Johnson after he tweeted that the mayoral race will be a one-man contest. District 12 council member Cara Mendelsohn, who is running unopposed, wrote that the incumbent mayor “has the right priorities and vision” for the city.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia also retweeted Johnson’s post, adding: “The most vocal and supportive Mayor of law enforcement in the country, even when it wasn’t ‘popular’@Johnson4Dallas, is running unopposed ….funny how that works. Our neighborhoods and @DallasPD are fortunate! Rise and Grind!!!”
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation