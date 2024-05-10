 Could North Texas See Northern Lights Amid Solar Storm? | Dallas Observer
North Texans Could See Northern Lights Tonight Thanks to Rare Conditions

A series of solar flares has resulted in the unique conditions that could make the aurora borealis visible from Texas.
May 10, 2024
A map predicting the northern lights development path for the night of May 10.
A series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections could result in the rare conditions that will allow people in North Texas to view the northern lights tonight, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced.

Space weather forecasters have issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic storm watch for the evening, and additional solar flares could result in the storm conditions persisting through the weekend. If the northern lights become visible in North Texas, the effects could last through the early hours of Saturday morning. NOAA said a watch at the G4 level is "very rare."

While a map predicting the northern lights' reach does not fall over the southern half of the U.S., the lights can be seen from nearly 700 miles away, NOAA said.


While DFW's chance of visibility is low, experts say that getting away from city lights and facing northward could result in seeing the aurora borealis. Partly cloudy conditions are expected in North Texas this evening, which could impede visibility. As of Friday afternoon, regions of Europe were already reporting seeing the dramatic sky lights.

"If you happen to be in an area where it's dark and cloud free and relatively unpolluted by light, you may get to see a fairly impressive aurora display, and that's really the gift from space weather, is the aurora," Rob Steenburgh, a space scientist with NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, said.
NOAA said the geomagnetic storms could result in temporary disruptions in communications, electric power grids, navigation, radio and satellite operations.

Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
Contact: Emma Ruby
