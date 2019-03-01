Former Dallas City Council Member Carolyn Davis Pleads Guilty to Bribery Charges

Longtime Fair Park and South Dallas City Council member Carolyn Davis accepted more than $40,000 in bribes in exchange for her support of a low-income housing project. According to a federal plea agreement unsealed Friday morning, prosecutors and Davis' legal team have agreed to a three-year prison term. Without a plea, Davis faced five years for conspiring to commit bribery. David also could face a fine of up to $250,000.

Davis told federal authorities she took cash from Dallas developer Ruel Hamilton in exchange for her support of Hamilton's Royal Crest Apartment complex development near Interstate 45 and Illinois Avenue. Hamilton, who has also been indicted by the feds, wrote checks to a third party, according to court documents. That third party then gave cash to Davis.

Hamilton made the payments between November 2013 and March 2015, federal officials allege. Davis held up her end of the bargain, helping Hamilton's project get a recommendation from the City Council housing committee she chaired. Hamilton's project received $168,000 from the city and a $2.5 million loan from the Dallas Housing Finance Corp.