Here's What to Know About FC Dallas' 2024 MLS Season

In the end, making it to the MLS playoffs, then pushing rival Seattle Sounders to a decisive third match in the first round felt encouraging, if we’re being honest here. FC Dallas dealt all season with injuries to many of its top players. Stars such as Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget and Paxton Pomykol each missed a high number of matches, making it difficult for the team to find consistent footing during the second half of the season.
In the end, the 2023 season ended well short of the ultimate goal, but that doesn’t mean 2024 is bound to repeat the disappointment of years past. There have been some intriguing additions to the roster, along with the fact that star striker Jesus Ferreira is still on the team, as opposed to playing for a club overseas as has been rumored off and on for years. As for other things to look forward to, the chances of local fans getting another glimpse of the greatest soccer player ever, Lionel Messi, aren’t great. His Miami squad isn't scheduled for a regular season visit, so the only way FC Dallas will face Miami would be if both teams reach the finals of the Leagues Cup this summer, or make it all the way to the MLS Cup to play for the title.
FC Dallas begins the 2024 MLS season this weekend. Here’s what you should know to be ready:
Who’s On the Team?With each new season, fans must say goodbye to past favorites while welcoming hopeful new ones. For 2024, FC Dallas will indeed look different from the 2023 version, but not because of a devastating departure. We’ll miss the scoring punch that young Jáder Obrian brought to the pitch, but missing his services, as well as those of José Martínez and Facundo Quignon, isn’t going to send any FCD die-hards into hysterical tears of fear.
What will cause fright in some fans is that Alan Velasco, the brilliant Argentine who joined FC Dallas in 2022, will be out of the lineup for months as he recovers from an ACL tear suffered in the playoffs against Seattle. Perhaps that’s why the team was aggressive in the off-season player market.
Not only did FCD welcome U.S. Men’s National Team member and North Texas native veteran Omar Gonzalez, but in early February, the club paid more than $10 million to acquire Croatian striker Petar Musa from Portuguese power Benefica. At 25 years old, Musa is in his prime and should be on everyone’s radar thanks to his impressive scoring ability. But we’ll all have to wait, as Musa will likely miss the first couple of games as he moves to get his work visa handled.
As exciting as the addition of Musa is, it will also be intriguing to see how youngster Bernard Kamungo progresses. No one knew who the native Tanzanian forward was a year ago, but now, after a handful of highlight moments in 2023, the 22-year-old will be anything but unknown to opposing defenders.
What the Experts Are Saying
According to the DraftKings sportsbook, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami club, complete with even more glamorous additions to its roster in the offseason, are the betting favorites to lift the MLS Cup at the end of the year. FC Dallas? Well, the oddsmakers aren’t quite as keen on our local boys, placing them at +5,000 to take the title, with only six teams carrying longer odds.
The staff of MLS.com might have a slightly rosier picture in mind for FC Dallas, with a poll of its experts predicting a fourth palace finish in the Western Conference, a spot that would land the club in the playoffs again.
The Guardian also estimates that FCD has enough firepower, even without Velasco for much of the season, to make it into the postseason; all three of the publication’s prognosticators pick the locals to make the playoffs.
What Must Go Right
This isn’t going to make anyone’s brain explode, but FC Dallas cannot afford to endure the kinds of injuries they did last year. That’s even more crucial without Velasco’s speed and creativity. Musa will likely need time to adjust before he finds his scoring touch, and the best way for him to do that will be with a fully healthy squad providing him opportunities. Perhaps even more vital, Dutch goalkeeper Maerten Paes must be as solid as he was last season when he was one of the strongest in the league with only 29 goals allowed.
Key Matches
- San Jose Earthquakes at FC Dallas: Saturday, Feb. 24 (Home opener)
- FC Dallas at Austin: Saturday, March 30 (First match against in-state rival)
- Seattle Sounders at FC Dallas: Saturday, April 13 (Playoff rematch)
- Houston Dynamo at FC Dallas: Saturday, April 27 (First match against the other in-state rival)
- League’s Cup 2024: Friday, July 26 – Sunday, Aug. 25 (Tournament between MLS and Liga MX clubs)
- Sporting KC at FC Dallas: Saturday, Oct. 19 (Final regular season match)
How to Watch, Attend 2024 FC Dallas Matches
MLS regular season matches for all teams can be viewed exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV +. Select matches will be free to watch for Apple TV+ subscribers, but paying for the separate MLS Season Pass package is the only way to guarantee you can watch every match involving your favorite team.
To purchase tickets to an FC Dallas home match, visit the team’s official website.