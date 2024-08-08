 Lazar Dukic Dies in Fort Worth CrossFit Games | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Body Found at Fort Worth CrossFit Games After Lazar Dukic Goes Missing

The 28-year-old Serbian was considered a top CrossFit talent.
August 8, 2024
Lazar Dukic from Serbia dies during the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth on Thursday
Lazar Dukic from Serbia dies during the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth on Thursday 5minuteSchool via YouTube

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$2,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A body was found in Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth on Thursday morning during the CrossFit Games shortly after athlete Lazar Dukic was reported missing from the event. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner later identified the body as that of Dukic.

Neither CrossFit Games officials nor the Fort Worth police have confirmed the name of the person recovered from the lake, where a Thursday morning event including running and swimming was taking place.

The CrossFit Games confirmed that an athlete died during the competition, but refrained from providing a name in a Thursday morning post to X.

“CrossFit is deeply saddened by the death of a CrossFit Games competitor during the swimming portion of the Individual Event 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games,” the post read. “We are fully cooperating with authorities and doing everything we can to support the family at this time.”


A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department told the Observer in an email that “we can confirm a person competing was last seen in the water and they did not resurface. It is further believed the person has been located and declared deceased at the scene.”

The 800-meter swimming event was live streamed. Clips that have surfaced online appear to show an athlete many social media users have referred to as Dukic who did not cross the finish line of the race and struggled to stay afloat before vanishing beneath the surface. Cole Learn, an athlete taking part in this morning’s competition, told WFAA that he recognized another competitor was in trouble during the event.
"I saw him sort of start to scramble. He started doing small turns and he was trying to get his head out of the water," Learn told WFAA. "It was at that time we started screaming to the lifeguard [that] he needed help and in a few seconds he was under. He never came back up."

According to reports, Dukic, 28, is a top CrossFit competitor from Serbia and was a semifinalist at the 2024 CrossFit Games Europe in May. On Wednesday, Dukic posted a picture to his Instagram page of him smiling as he wore a CrossFit jersey with the caption "Why not me? Let's do this. @crossfitgames."

All of Thursday’s remaining CrossFit Games in Fort Worth were canceled, with an announcement on the remainder of the weekend events still to come.

BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
Mr. Bochy Goes to Washington: Dallas Champs Meet the President

Politics

Mr. Bochy Goes to Washington: Dallas Champs Meet the President

By Kelly Dearmore
Halted Elm Thicket-Northpark Construction Leaves Resident, Builders With Few Options

Housing

Halted Elm Thicket-Northpark Construction Leaves Resident, Builders With Few Options

By Jacob Vaughn
When Did Texas See the Hottest Augusts on Record?

Weather

When Did Texas See the Hottest Augusts on Record?

By Jacob Vaughn
Lawsuit Alleges Child Abuse, Cover-up at Local Behavioral Health Center

Courts

Lawsuit Alleges Child Abuse, Cover-up at Local Behavioral Health Center

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation