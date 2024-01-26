LISTEN: The Unticket Has Been an Audio Second Home for Ticket P1s Everywhere

If we’ve established nothing else this week in our coverage of 1310 The Ticket’s 30th anniversary, it has been noted that the local sports station is unique. Its longevity has surpassed most everyone’s expectations, its ratings have dominated the market for decades and the on-air personalities have a special bond with the station’s loyal listeners, the so-called “P1s.” The House of Blues in Dallas will be packed with station personnel and P1s tonight when The Ticket hosts its sold-out 30th-anniversary party.
There isn’t another local radio station with a fanbase that’s as massive in size and as massively obsessed. Not only do 1310 listeners want to take in the station’s content as it happens, but so much of it is engaging and entertaining enough that untold numbers of P1s want to hear the best bits over and over, just as a Swiftie replays Taylor Swift’s greatest hits.
One of the best examples of the passion of the Ticket P1 is The UnTicket, a website dedicated to archiving as much of the best audio that’s broadcast from The Ticket so listeners, and even station personnel, have easy access to it at any time. Started in 2007 by a North Texas-based P1 named Ron (who preferred we use only his first name, as he’s not officially affiliated with The Ticket), The UnTicket is nearly as valuable a resource for scores of P1s as their radio dial is. As the old saying goes, necessity was the mother of invention for Ron’s Ticket-friendly website.
“It was merely to have a place for myself that was easily accessible to re-listen to funny segments from the station,” Ron said via email. “I’m in the web development/marketing industry, so throwing something together was simple. I thought that if I could just post funny segments, it would be easier to show friends and family whenever I talked about them. I was always referencing the Ticket. I still do to this day. The Ticket has warped my version of the English language, but in a hilarious way.”
He says he’s gotten email from P1s “all around the world” thanking him for keeping the site alive. Ron adds that for some Ticket listeners in certain parts of the world, listening to the actual station isn’t an option, and for them, his site helps bridge that gap. The Ticket has moved studio locations a couple of times over the years, and The Unticket has been of assistance to the crew when parts of the station’s own archive went missing after studio equipment was taken from one place to another.
“They were able to use the site to retrieve things that I might have saved and they lost,” Ron noted. “It was now a place for displaced P1s and where the station could go to possibly find missing old audio. It hasn’t always just been me keeping the site up. I’ve had many P1s offer to help over the years, and it’s been a community effort. I have zero affiliation with the station, although I have met many of them and most have thanked me for keeping their old audio alive.”
By no means is the selection of clips below intended to be a comprehensive list. We’re not even saying they’re the 10 best, because selecting such a limited number would be too stressful. We are saying that these are some of the best, can't-miss audio highlights from 30 years of 1310 The Ticket, as found on The Unticket.
The Musers broadcast on Sept. 11, 2001
Nolan Ryan talks about his role as "Snow Monkey Ambassador"
Gordo gets arrested in Green Bay
Donovan pranks his wife with an"upper decker"
Dennis Rodman gets testy at Ticketstock
Dan McDowell offends Lee Corso
Drunk Corby at the Ticket "Campound"
Junior Miller "Coast to Coast"
Gordo vs. Nasty Nestor at the Super Bowl
Corby and Shaq become interview buddies