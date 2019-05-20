Transgender Woman Attacked On Video Shot to Death

Dallas police confirmed Sunday that Muhlaysia Booker was shot and killed in East Dallas on Saturday.

Muhlaysia Booker, the Dallas transgender woman brutally attacked on video last month in South Dallas, was shot and killed Saturday, Dallas police confirmed Sunday afternoon.

Police found Booker, 23, laying face down on Valley Glen Drive near Ferguson Road just before 7 a.m. Saturday. Booker wasn't carrying ID, leading to the delay in her identification.

Police said Sunday they had no leads on who may have shot Booker.

"We recognize that hate crimes, if you will, are a serious topic," DPD Assistant Chief Avery Moore said. "We at the Dallas Police Department take them serious and this is just unacceptable. We have the best investigative team in the country and we will find the perpetrators."

Last month, video surfaced on Facebook of a group of men beating Booker following a minor traffic accident at the Royal Crest apartments. Police arrested 29-year-old Edward Thomas for his role in the beating on April 14. Thomas bonded out of Dallas County Jail after his arrest. Dallas Police Department Maj. Vincent Weddington said Sunday that police don't know where he is, but there is nothing to connect him to Booker's murder.

They are still looking for other suspects in that attack, Weddington said.

"We've made one arrest, and we're still attempting to identify other people who were seen assaulting Muhlaysia in the video," Weddington said.

Five days after the alleged assault, Booker thanked her supporters at a rally.

"This time, I can stand before you, where in other scenarios, we're at a memorial," Booker said.